Addison Lucht wins 3 sectional titles, qualifies for state in 4 events; Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A Salt Fork Sectional: At Catlin, Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht won three of the four events she competed in. The Northwestern softball commit and three-time All-State jumper will look for a four-peat in two weeks after winning the long jump (5.27 meters), triple jump (10.48) and shot put (12.09), the latter of which she started this spring. Lucht also took silver in the 100 meters (12.94 seconds).

Clifton Central was third as a team with 71 points, a point shy of runner-up Paxton-Buckley-Loda for the second qualifying spot in a meet won by Bismarck-Henning (118).

The Comets did advance a plethora of individuals, as Chloe Cotter won the 400 meters (1:00.98) and Lia Prairie won the discus (36.65) to lead the charge. Kylie Mordmyer in the 100 hurdles (16.83) and Eriannah Martinez in the 300 hurdles (49.63) each qualified on time. The 4x400 relay of Cotter, Martinez, Alexis Schultz and Savannah Reed took second (4:17.53).

Bishop McNamara’s Jaide Burse, Jersey Slone, Trinitee Thompson and Dylan Pallisard won both the 4x100 relay (50.54) and 4x200 relay (1:48.48). The 4x800 relay of Elly Langelett, Anna Dunn, Chloe Molthan and Ana Franceschini took second (10:45.32). Pallisard finished fourth in the high jump and qualified on distance (1.52).

Iroquois West’s sophomore shot put duo of Phylicity Leonard (second, 10.81) and Peyton Howe (10.80) each qualified, as did Audrey Griffin, runner-up in the high jump (1.57).

Boys track and field

Chicagoland Christian Conference Invite: At Hope Academy, Bishop McNamara (61) finished sixth at the 10-team meet. The Fightin’ Irish swept the throws, as Cale Hamilton won the shot put (14.86) and Brock Clott won the discus (48.59).

Boys water polo

Lincoln-Way West Central quarterfinals

(1)Brother Rice 20, (8)Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who finished the season 11-19-1.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 25, Timothy Christian 5 (4 inn.): The visiting Fightin’ Irish (17-6, 12-2 Chicagoland Christian) are two games behind Marian Central in the win column with two games to play as they kept in the conference hunt with a blowout win.

Camille Czako (6 RBIs, three runs) and Joslynn Dole (5 RBIs) each homered twice. Rhaya DePaolo had a five-hit day that included three runs and RBIs apiece. Vivian Dole, Sopgia Piggush, Abbie Bysor and Czako each had three hits.

Watseka 14, Momence 0 (6 inn.): At Momence, Abigail Neukomm was 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs for the Warriors (14-9). Noelle Schroeder also homered as part of a 3 for 5 day that included three RBIs. Christa Holohan was 5 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Lilly Kingdon fanned 11 in a one-hitter.

Emma Varnak had the lone hit for Momence (4-12).

Baseball

Manteno 7, Kankakee 0: Gio Arrigo allowed nine hits and had three walks for the Panthers (16-7), but managed to work six shutout innings in a home win. He had six strikeouts. Connor Harrod was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI while Logan Bufford was 2 for 3 with two runs.

The Kays (7-21) had Johnny Short go 3 for 4 and Rahman Lawal go 2 for 3.

Andrew 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At home, Cody Youngblood had the lone hit for Bradley-Bourbonnais (8-16, 2-0 SouthWest Suburban).

Beecher 12, Iroquois West 10: On the road, the Bobcats (18-8) held on despite a five-run Iroquois West sixth. Ryan Murphy had three hits. Easton Lane (RBI, 2 R) and Santino Imhof (4 RBIs, R), each doubled. Lane, Chase Maher and Chaston Clegg each had two hits. Lane allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits, five walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Owen Hartke was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Raiders (9-12). Julian Melgoza doubled and drove in three.

Reed-Custer 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): Five runs in both the third and fourth innings allowed the Comets (6-21) to snap an 11-game losing streak. Alex Fierro was 1 for 2 with a three-run home run while Jeffrey Wolford was 1 for 3 with a three-run double. Isaiah Aguilar allowed just five hits in five shutout innings, recording four strikeouts with just one walk.

Cissna Park 15, Urbana 0 (4 inn.): The host Timberwolves (5-11) set a new season high in runs as they won for the second time in three games. Wyatt Marcott was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run while Jream Renteria was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Ayden Schaffer had three strikeouts and just two hits allowed in four shutout innings while also going 1 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Watseka 12, Momence 1 (5 inn.): At Momence, Ethan Price allowed an unearned run on a hit, eight strikeouts and six walks in a complete game for the Warriors (7-13). Tyler Waugh was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Frankie Shervino was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Price singled and drove in a pair.

Girls soccer

Bloom 9, Momence 0: No individual stats were available for host Momence (2-15, 2-10 Southland).