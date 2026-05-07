A Taylor-Made Life: Thank you, mothers!

Believe it or not, we’re on the cusp of another Mother’s Day. While I’m thrilled that it’s May, I am astounded by the quick passage of time.

Though the days are flying by, I have stopped to take some time to think about the mothers in my life and what they mean to me.

Though I’d love to expound on them as individuals, what I’ve learned from them is so similar that it would sound redundant. Both my mom, Jayne, and my mother-in-law, Lisa, have faced health challenges.

While I’m happy to say they’re both doing relatively well now, there were definitely times of uncertainty. Both faced these obstacles with strength and demonstrated the importance of positivity and resilience.

I believe the mind plays a key role in the health of one’s corporeal makeup, so having a positive attitude when faced with a health scare can do wonders. Both Jayne and Lisa would tell you the same thing, and I’m immensely proud of their fortitude.

I’m lucky to also have a third mom. My stepmom, Tammy, came into my life when I was in high school. While she and my dad are quite different, they complement each other perfectly. The thing I love most about Tammy is her creativity. She’s an amazing hostess and, whether having a gathering for five or 50, she puts a personal touch on everything that really shows attention to detail. This creativity is a subset of her best trait, which is her thoughtfulness.

Though they’re no longer with us, my grandmothers were big parts of my childhood. My paternal grandmother, Pat, often saw me off to school and was always there when you needed her. She taught me how to find the good in anyone and anything. She impressed this on her daughter, Mary, who is my godmother. To be in either’s joyous presence is to be loved.

In true Italian fashion, my maternal grandmother, Jean, knew that one of the keys to someone’s heart was through their stomach. Every time we would go over to her house (which was often), she always had snacks she knew we liked. She also taught me how to play games like War and Bunco, both of which I love to this day.

And I’ve had the pleasure of watching my sister, cousins and friends become mothers. These women are rock stars, all approaching motherhood with such beauty and love.

I’m lucky to know so many incredible mothers, including many in our community. Happy Mother’s Day to all!

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be reached at taylorleddin@gmail.com.