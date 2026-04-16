Lydia Hammond dominant for BBCHS softball; Milford baseball scores 20: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Lydia Hammond was in typically dominant form as the visiting Boilermakers (12-4, 1-3 SouthWest Suburban Conference) picked up their first conference win Wednesday. Hammond had 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over six innings.

Bristol Schriefer (3 for 3, three RBIs, run), Alayna Sykes (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs) and Elise Munsterman (2 for 4, two runs) led the offense.

Pontiac 7, Herscher 2: The Tigers (5-12) took a road loss. Emery Fritz had two RBIs, while Audrey Hoffman and Lily Tucek each scored a run.

Baseball

Milford 20, South Newton (Ind.) 1 (5 inn.): Two days after putting up 18 runs, the Bearcats (7-4) set a new season high with 20 in a road win. The Bearcats needed just eight hits to do their damage, along with 10 walks, four hit batters and four errors.

Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, and Joey Bushnell was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Maddox Muehling (three innings, one run) and Aiden Bell (two innings) allowed one hit apiece.

Watseka 4, Cissna Park 1: Braydon Gibson’s six two-hit innings and RBI single helped lead the Warriors (4-7, 1-3 Vermilion Valley Conference) to a road win. Gibson had seven strikeouts and allowed one unearned run. Austin Morris was 4 for 4 with two runs, and Brayden Shepard was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Skyler Estay had an RBI double for the Timberwolves (1-6, 1-4), and Seth Walder had a walk, a steal and a run.

Herscher 10, Pontiac 0: Nash Brubaker drilled his fourth home run of the season as the visiting Tigers (13-4) picked up their fourth straight win. He was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Gaige Brown was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Colton Carson allowed one hit and one run over five innings, striking out seven while also going 1 for 3 with a run.

Thornwood 13, Kankakee 2 (5 inn.): The Kays (2-11, 1-4 Southland Athletic Conference) took a road loss in conference play. Devin Arbour and Bryce Deany each had a hit, while Jaden Villafuerte and Mike Prude each scored a run.

Track and field

Chicago Christian quad: Bishop McNamara had both its boys team (40 points) and girls team (34) place second in Wednesday’s quad.

On the boys side, Cale Hamilton and Brock Clott dominated the throwing events. Hamilton won the shot put (15.64 meters) and placed second in the discus ( 36.41), while Clott won the discus (45.95) and took second in the shot put (13.65).

Justice Provost was first in the 3,200 meters (10:41.37), and Wyatt Pallissard ran a personal-best 20.98 as the lone competitor in the 110-meter hurdles.

On the girls side, Aaliyah Gray won the 300-meter hurdles (1:01.22), and Tatum Smith took first in the high jump (1.37 meters).