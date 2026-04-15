Khloe Picard’s homer, Masyn Kuder’s shutout lead Coal City past Peotone: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Coal City 1, Peotone 0: Khloe Picard’s solo home run in the top of the sixth was the difference for the Coalers (11-8, 4-2 Illinois Central Eight), who played as the road team on their home turf. Masyn Kuder struck out 14 in a five-hit shutout, and she also tripled.

Sophie Klawitter took the tough-luck loss for Peotone (5-7, 1-5) after allowing an earned run on three hits and nine strikeouts in a complete game. She also went 2 for 3, as did her sister, Mary Klawitter.

Wilmington 14, Lisle 0 (5 inn.): The visiting Wildcats (10-3, 5-0 ICE) got a 3-for-3 day from Taylor Stefancic that included a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Nina Egizio (two runs, RBI), Emilie (two RBIs), Madisyn Rossow (two runs, RBI), Ally Allgood (double, RBI, run) and Sami Liarmoatis (run, RBI) had two hits apiece.

That gave plenty of run support to Taryn Gilbert, who struck out two and allowed two hits in a shutout.

Beecher 14, Clifton Central 0: The visiting Bobcats (8-0, 3-0 River Valley) scored multiple runs in every inning from the fourth on, including a six-run seventh, while Taylor Norkus struck out 15 and walked one in a one-hitter.

Makenzie Johnson (double, three RBIs, two runs), Grace Wuest (three RBIs), and Maddy Grooms (run, RBI) each had three hits. Carmela Irwin doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Allie Johnson drove in three on a pair of singles.

The Comets’ (1-10, 0-3) lone hit came off the bat of Rayven Perkins.

Manteno 11, Reed-Custer 0 (6 inn.): In a game moved to Braidwood due to wet field conditions in Manteno, the Panthers (9-1, 4-0 ICE) ended things early with a nine-run sixth.

Amiya Carlile homered as one of nine different Panthers to record a hit. Ginny Kvasnicka doubled, singled and drove in three. Maddy Delya was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and allowed six hits in four shutout innings. Savanna Watkins had two hits and scored. Mady Dye had a pair of hits and RBIs apiece, scored a run and allowed a hit in two shutout relief innings.

Sophia Moyers went 2 for 2 with a double for the Comets (8-5, 4-2). Kirstin Klein also had a pair of hits. Only three of the 11 runs Adalyn Steichen was charged with were earned in a complete game.

Grant Park 12, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): Cheyenne Hayes went 2 for 3 with a homer and a pair of RBIs at the dish to complement her complete game in the circle, where she allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out 12 for the host Dragons (9-0, 4-0 RVC).

Elise Wallace was 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI. Reegan Thompson and Abigail Garcia each tripled and drove in a run, with Thompson also scoring. Brianne Karstensen doubled and scored twice.

Lincoln-Way West 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Playing as the home team at Lincoln-Way West, the Boilermakers (10-4, 0-3 SouthWest Suburban) were held off the board aside from Shannon Lee’s run on a wild pitch in the third. Lee, Alayna Sykes and Lydia Hammond had a hit apiece, while Bristol Schriefer had two.

Herscher 11, Streator 8: The visiting Tigers (5-10, 2-4 ICE) have won four of their last five after scoring in six different innings Tuesday. Chloe Kinkade went 3 for 5 with a homer, a double and six RBIs. Keira Ahramovich also had three hits, scoring three runs and driving in one. Lexi Crawford (two runs) and Lily Tucket (run, RBI) each had two hits.

Anna LeSage allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and three strikeouts to get the win in 5⅔ innings of relief.

Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Momence 0 (4 inn.): A nine-run first inning paved the way for the host Panthers (9-5, 3-0 RVC). Maddie Simms was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. She also fanned eight and allowed two hits in three scoreless innings.

Brynn Christensen went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Ellie Marquez had a triple and scored twice. Lily Buck was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run. Kayla Scheuber had a pair of hits and an RBI.

Alexis Cook and Kinsley Young had hits for Momence (2-3, 2-2).

Donovan 4, St. Anne 3: After stealing second and third, Bailey Henneike scored the walk-off run on an error for the host Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 RVC). Henneike and Laylah Lou Walters each had two hits. Lily Anderson drove in a pair. Walters allowed an earned run on four hits and nine strikeouts in a complete game.

Leah Lobaugh tripled and scored for the Cardinals (0-7, 0-4). Miamora Saldivar singled and scored. Tatum Kirkland had an RBI single. Tessa DeYoung allowed four unearned runs on six hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in a complete game.

Thornwood 6, Kankakee 5: A walk-off error handed the visiting Kays (3-3, 3-2 Southland) an end to their two-game winning streak. Adleigh Cunningham allowed two earned runs on five hits, four walks and nine strikeouts in a complete game. She also had an RBI single and scored. Tay’La Tooles had a two-run single and scored.

LeRoy 12, Iroquois West 8: The visiting Raiders (4-7) rallied with a four-run seventh before coming up short. Amelia Scharp was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Kyla Dewitt had a pair of hits, scored and drove in a run. She allowed eight runs (six earned) on four hits, eight walks and five strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 4, Chicago Christian 2: After falling behind 2-0, the host Fightin’ Irish (6-4, 1-1 Chicagoland Christian) scored four unanswered runs in support of Logan Popovich, who allowed two earned runs on seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts over six innings before Michael Clark walked one and fanned two in a no-hit seventh for the save.

Gavin Jones and Preston Payne each poked RBI doubles. Nick Pignatiello went 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Manteno 8, Reed-Custer 6: Playing as the home team in Braidwood, the Panthers (8-2, 5-1 ICE) got homers from Tyler Buehler and Jake Stevens. Stevens added an RBI single and second run. Connor Harrod was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Braden Campbell allowed an earned run on three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts in six innings.

Christian Mounts had a two-run home run for Reed-Custer (2-10, 2-4). Alex Fierro doubled and scored, and Kaiden Klein also doubled. Dhane Debelak had two hits and RBIs apiece. Thomas Emery allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, a walk and four strikeouts in four relief innings.

Wilmington 7, Lisle 5: At Lisle, the Wildcats got a solo homer from Zach Ohlund and two hits apiece from Ryan Kettman, Declan Moran and Brysen Meents. Kettman drove in three. Moran doubled and scored. Meents drove in a pair and scored.

Kettman went six innings on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, five walks and nine strikeouts.

Herscher 8, Streator 2: The visiting Tigers (12-4, 4-2 ICE) racked up 16 hits, including a pair of homers from Colton Carson that totaled three RBIs and another from Tanner Jones, who had two hits, runs and RBIs apiece. Gaige Brown and Mason Roberts each had an RBI and three hits, with Brown scoring twice and Roberts once.

Nash Brubaker allowed two unearned runs on three hits, four walks and 10 strikeouts in a complete game.

Coal City 10, Peotone 4: Playing as the road team at home, the Coalers (8-4, 5-0 ICE) ran away with a five-run seventh. Lance Cuddy was 3 for 3 with a homer, a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Connor Henline doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Braden Walker and Drake Stewart each had RBI singles and scored.

Tyler Leitelt was 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and two RBIs for Peotone (2-10, 1-5). He also allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits, four walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Tavin Harshfield was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Cole Peppers was 2 for 4 and scored.

Clifton Central 11, Beecher 8: At home, the Comets (6-3, 3-0 RVC) got a grand slam in the fourth inning as part of a 2-for-4 day from Brayden Meents that included a double and another run. Derek Meier tripled, drove in a pair and scored. Owen Palmateer was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Blake Chandler allowed eight runs (five earned) on four hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Tyler Doran hit a three-run homer and Gavin Van Ness roped a two-run blast for Beecher (6-5, 2-2). Easton Lane was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Santiago Imhof was 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Momence 0 (5 inn.): Caden Christensen struck out seven in a one-hitter for the host Panthers (4-3, 1-1 RVC), and also went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Brock Enerson hit a grand slam and drove in five. Reed Millette also homered.

Gabe Fitzgerald had the lone hit for Momence (2-3, 2-1).

Grant Park 24, Illinois Lutheran 3 (3 inn.): The host Dragons (1-6, 1-3 RVC) unloaded in their first win of the year. Aiden Overbeek went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Nolan Olthoff went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Taggert Thompson had a two-run double and scored, while Max Paez had a two-run single and scored twice.

Brody Litton allowed an earned run on two hits, six walks and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Girls soccer

Herscher 7, Streator 0: At home, Gianni Jaime had a hat trick and an assist to pace the Tigers (10-2, 2-0 ICE). London Schneider scored twice, while Sophie Venckauskas and Gianna High had a goal apiece.

Venckauskas tallied four assists, with High and Danica Woods adding one apiece. Addie Wilkins had a three-save shutout.

Peotone 3, Coal City 2: No stats were available for the Blue Devils (5-1, 3-0 ICE) in their road win. Faith Horkavy scored twice for the Coalers (0-6-2, 0-2).