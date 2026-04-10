Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter throws no-hitter, Coal City, BBCHS win late: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Peotone 6, Milford/Cissna Park 2: Sophie Klawitter threw a no-hitter for the Blue Devils (4-5) in their home win. She struck out 16 and saw the Bearcats plate a pair of runs on three Peotone errors. Klawitter also singled twice and scored twice. Megan Cadieux doubled twice, drove in a run and scored. Abigail Christenberry hit a two-run double.

Kami Miehling allowed six unearned runs on six hits, a walk and eight strikeouts in a complete game for the Bearcats (5-2).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Illiana Christian 2: At home, the Boilermakers (10-3) trailed 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, where Evie McIntyre’s pinch-hit go-ahead single broke a 2-2 tie. Shannon Lee had an RBI double and Avery Moutrey had an RBI single and scored. Tatum McCabe pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits and four strikeouts.

Coal City 4, Bishop McNamara 3: Ava Kenney’s RBI infield single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and proved to be the winning hit for the host Coalers (8-7). Leah Jensen and Kenney each had RBI singles and scored. Addison Harvey doubled and scored on Kenney’s hit. Masyn Kuder allowed three earned runs on 10 hits, a walk and three strikeouts in a complete game.

Joslynn Dole went the distance as well for the Fightin’ Irish (5-3), allowing two earned runs on six hits, a walk and five strikeouts. Dole and Gabby Burnett each hit solo home runs. Dole, Rhaya DePaolo and Maddy Weiland each had two hits.

Kankakee 16, Crete-Monee 13: The host Kays (3-2, 2-1 Southland) built an 11-3 lead after two innings and held off a late Warriors rally. Madison Covington was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. KaLeah Jackson was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and four runs. Adleigh Cunningham was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. She also earned the win after allowing eight earned runs on 15 hits and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Beecher 3, Munster (Ind.) 0: At home, Taylor Norkus struck out 10 and issued no walks in a two-hit shutout for the Bobcats (5-0). Grace Wuerst was 2 for 3 with a double and scored. Makenzie Johnson also doubled and scored. Makenna Albert had an RBI single.

Herscher 6, Iroquois West 4: The visiting Tigers (2-9) broke a nine-game losing streak by plating a pair in the top of the first and never looking back. Chloe Kinkade went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Mikaela Vadeboncouer also had a pair of hits, a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in a run. Anna Lesage allowed three earned runs on six hits, a walk and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Jordyn Meents was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run for the Raiders (4-5). Amelia Scharp had an RBI double and scored, and Payton Clark had a two-run single. Autumn Miller allowed five earned runs on seven hits, four walks and three strikeouts in a complete game.

Grant Park 4, Clifton Central 0: Cheyenne Hayes threw a two-hit shutout, striking out a dozen to keep the host Dragons (8-0, 3-0 River Valley) unblemished. Abigail Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Delaney Heldt tripled in a pair.

Mia Perzee had both hits for the Comets (1-8, 0-2). Mallory Stewart allowed an earned run on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Donovan 3: The visiting Panthers (8-2, 2-0 RVC) scored nine runs in the last three innings to cruise late. Maddie Simms went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Nina Siano was 2 for 3 with a triple and scored. Kayla Scheuber had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Brynn Christensen threw four shutout innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out seven.

Laylah Lou Walters was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2). Bailey Henneike doubled and scored twice. Lily Anderson allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, seven walks and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Momence 18, Illinois Lutheran 1 (4 inn.): At home, Momence (2-2, 2-1 RVC) scored 10 second-inning runs to pull away. Alexis Cook and Jaesyn Walk each homered as part of three-hit days. Cook drove in four and scored twice while Walk added a triple, drove in three and scored three runs. Emma Varnak was 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as 10 different Momence players had at least one hit. Adyson Wilkinson gave up an earned run on a hit and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Westville 4, Watseka 3: On the road, the Warriors (7-3, 0-2 Vermilion Valley) saw Westville score twice in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off sacrifice fly. Taylor Chattic hit a solo homer. Emma Klopp had an RBI double and scored. Christa Holohan had an RBI single. Lily Kingdon allowed two earned runs on nine hits, two walks and three strikeouts in a complete game.

Baseball

Crete-Monee 19, Kankakee 9 (5 inn.): A 13-run top of the third put the host Kays (1-9, 0-3 Southland) in too deep a hole to climb out of. Johnny Short was 3 for 4 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Jacob Vinardi doubled and scored twice. Jayden Villafuerte hit a two-run single.

Joliet Catholic 14, Bishop McNamara 2 (6 inn.): At home, the Fightin’ Irish (3-3) fell behind 5-0 in the first and never got any closer. Ian Irps singled and scored.

Beecher 4, St. Anne/Donovan 1: The Bobcats (6-3, 2-1 RVC) got a strong start from Easton Lane on the road to even the conference series. He allowed just two hits and a run over 5 ⅓ innings, striking out nine. He also went 2 for 3 with a run while Chase Maher and Tyler Duran drove in two runs apiece.

The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) got hits from Jackson Hawkins and Caleb Behrends, with Liam Goodrich walking and scoring a run.

Clifton Central 20, Grant Park 2 (4 inn.): The Comets (5-2, 2-0 RVC) finished off the conference sweep on the road and set a new season high in runs. Brayden Meents was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs and Derek Meier was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Blake Chandler was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs.

Aiden Overbeek was 2 for 2 with an RBI double for the Dragons (0-6, 0-3), Ian Hamman had an RBI and Dean Malkowski had a hit and scored both of the team’s runs.

Herscher 11, Iroquois West 0: Colton Carson and Cam Baker each threw three innings of one-hit, shutout ball for the Tigers (9-4) in their road win. Brock Berns was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Nash Brubaker singled twice, drove in three and scored three runs. Cooper Meredith also had a pair of hits, drove in a pair and scored.

Landon Kraft had both hits for the Raiders (4-4)

Lincoln-Way Central 11, Wilmington 5: Ryan Kettman was 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs as the Wildcats (4-3-1) fell at home. Dierks Geiss, Zach Ohlund and Declan Moran each had an RBI as well.

Momence 18, Illinois Lutheran 3 (4 inn.): Host Momence (2-2, 2-0 RVC) scored all 18 of its runs in the third inning, 13 of those runs unearned. Sam Fitzgerald and Liam Madison each had two hits, runs and RBIs apiece. Kingston Wood and Jayden Link each RBI singles and scored twice. Dylan Billodeau allowed an unearned run on a hit, four walks and seven strikeouts in three innings.

Bismarck-Henning 10, Cissna Park 0 (6 inn.): The Timberwolves (1-3, 1-1 VVC) saw the Blue Devils plate seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Jream Renteria’s single was the lone Cissna Park hit.

Girls soccer

Peotone 3, Manteno 2: The Blue Devils (2-1, 1-0 Illinois Central Eight) opened conference play with a win over the rival Panthers (3-4, 0-1). No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils, who scored two quick goals in the second half to break a 1-1 halftime tie.

Manteno got goals from Emily Horath and Miranda Lingo while Loryn Edwards had an assist and Avery Kebert had eight saves.

Herscher 6, Wilmington 2: At home, the Tigers (8-1, 2-0 ICE) got two goals apiece from Sophie Venckauskas and Gianni Jaime, as well as goals from Gianna High and Danica Woods. High had a pair of assists, with Jaime and Woods adding one apiece. Addie Wilkins had four saves.

No stats were available for Wilmington (1-3, 0-1).

Lisle 2, Reed-Custer 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets (1-4, 0-2 ICE) from their conference loss on the road.

Boys tennis

Coal City 4, Providence Catholic 1: Devon McVey and Tanner Shain picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, Dominick Chellino and Aiden Meister won at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Kennell and Brady Noffsinger did the same at No. 3 doubles to give the Coalers the win. Troy Larson won by forfeit at No. 2 singles.