Kankakee, Bishop McNamara score conference softball wins: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Kankakee 13, Crete-Monee 7: On the road, the Kays (2-2, 2-1 Southland) avenged Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors to even the set. Adleigh Cunningham was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs at the dish to go along with a complete game effort in the circle, where she allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, a walk and three strikeouts. KaLeah Jackson was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Lillian Landis also had a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Bishop McNamara 14, Hope Academy 1 (5 inn): At home, the Fightin’ Irish (5-2, 2-0 Chicagoland Christian) muscled out 17 hits, led by Rhaya DePaolo’s solo homer, single and three runs. Abbie Bysor was 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs. Vivan Dole was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Regan Kaner, Gabby Burnett and Joslynn Dole all doubled as part of their two-hit days, while Lily Goselin also had a pair of hits and Leah Beaupre had a two-run double. Chelsea Laney allowed an earned run on six hits and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Lockport 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1 (5 inn.): The visiting Boilermakers (9-3, 0-2 SouthWest Suburban) saw Lockport score at least three runs in each of the first three innings to pull away. Sophia Darling had a pair of hits, one of them scoring Elise Munsterman after her double in the fourth. Only four of the Porters’ runs against Abbi Hofbauer and Tate McCabe, who each threw two innings, were earned, as the Boilers had five costly errors.

Wilmington 22, Plainfield South 3 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, an 11-run third and six-run fourth allowed the Wildcats (8-3) to run away with their eighth straight win. Keeley Walsh was 4 for 5 with two doubles, five runs and three RBIs. Molly Southall also had a four-hit day, scoring thrice and driving in a pair. Nina Egizio and Emilie Strong each doubled as part of their three-hit days, with Egizio scoring three and driving in three and Strong plating four and scoring once. Sami Liaromatis doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Taryn Gilbert allowed three earned runs on four hits and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Watseka 8, St. Thomas More 5: At home, Noelle Schroeder hit a two-run homer, Christa Holohan went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and Abigail Neukomm, Ainsley Urban and Taylor Chattic each had a pair of hits for the Warriors (7-2). Lily Kingdon twirled a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits, 14 strikeouts and seven walks.

Milford/Cissna Park 10, Momence 0 (6 inn.): At home, Addison Lucht homered, doubled, drove in four and scored three runs to pace the Bearcats (5-1). Lillie Harris was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Sydney Seyfert added a two-run double. Ellie Schwartz struck out three in a four-hit shutout.

Jaesyn Walk and Jada Moss each doubled for Momence (1-2).

St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Iroquois West 2 (4 inn.): On the road, the Raiders (4-4) saw their two-game win streak end when SJ-O plated 14 runs in the first. Cameron Bork was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI. Amelia Scharp singled and scored, while Hadley Beeler had an RBI single.

Manteno 16, Hoopeston 0 (4 inn.): At home, Manteno (6-1) got a one-hitter and a solo home run from Mia Shedwill while the offense scored multiple runs in every inning for the Panthers’ fifth straight win. Lanie Young went 3 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs. Aubrie Goudreau was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and two runs. Amiya Carile was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs. Alyssa Singleton had a pair of hits and scored.

Reed-Custer 3, Clifton Central 2: On the road, Reed-Custer (7-3) won the battle of the Comets. Amber Syc was 3 for 4 with a double and a run. Adalyn Steichen hit a two-run double and allowed an earned run on seven hits and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Chloe Cotter and Jaelyn Koch had a pair of hits for Clifton Central (1-7), with Cotter driving Koch in. Cotter also tossed a complete game and allowed an earned run on eight hits, seven strikeouts and two walks.

Donovan 5, Blue Ridge 3: On the road, no individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (3-2).

Baseball

Sandburg 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (6 inn.): Andrew Kubal had the lone hit and walked twice for the host Boilermakers (3-6, 0-2 SWSC).

Crete-Monee 18, Kankakee 8 (6 inn.): The visiting Kays (1-8, 0-2 Southland) had a five-run third to take a 7-2 lead, but the Warriors rallied with six in the fourth and eight in the sixth, taking advantage of nine Kays errors.

Jayden Villafuerte went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Devin Arbour was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Johnny Short doubled and scored twice.

Milford 13, Momence 3 (5 inn.): The host Bearcats (5-3) put up three crooked numbers for their first two-game winning streak of the year. Lucas Summers was 2 for 3 with three runs and RBIs apiece. Maddox Muehling was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Coy Lucht went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Muehling allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, six strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

Sam Fitzgerald homered and scored a pair of runs for Momence (1-2). Jackson Ford doubled and scored. Kingston Wood had an RBI single.

Dwight 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: The visiting Panthers (3-2) trailed 6-0 after two innings, cut the deficit in half after a three-run third, but couldn’t get any closer. Caden Christiansen had an RBI single and scored. Case Christensen and Reed Millette each added hits. Brock Enerson threw four innings of relief and allowed an earned run on three hits, two strikeouts and a walk.

Clifton Central 11, Peotone 1 (6 inn.): The host Comets (4-2) got home runs from Mayson Mitchell and Brayden Meents, who each had two hits. Mitchell added a double, drove in four and scored twice. Meents drove in a pair. Kaden LaFine was 2 for 3 with a double, four runs and an RBI. Blake Chandler also had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Noah Vining allowed an earned run on two hits, five strikeouts and three walks over three innings.

Kayden Derkacy had an RBI single for Peotone (1-7). Alex Chenoweth doubled.

St. Thomas More 17, Watseka 2 (4 inn.): The host Warriors (3-5) surrendered three or more runs in all four innings Wednesday. Brayden Shephard doubled and scored. Austin Morris had an RBI single and Seth Dirks singled and scored.