Wilmington downs Coal City, Reed-Custer beats Herscher to complete ICE sweeps: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Wilmington 11, Coal City 8: The Wildcats (5-3, 2-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) completed an ICE sweep Tuesday and picked up their fifth win in a row. Keeley Walsh was 3 for 5 with two doubles and three runs while Molly Southall was 2 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs. Emilie Strong was 1 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Khloe Picard was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Coalers (5-4, 0-2). Calleigh Hamilton was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Ava Mills was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Reed-Custer 14, Herscher 3 (6 inn.): Amber Syc went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs for the Comets (4-2, 2-0 ICE), who completed the ICE sweep with a road win. Kamryn Wilkey, Caysie Esparza, Mackenzie Foote, Sophia Moyers, Avery Vanek and Adalyn Steichen all had two hits as well. Steichen allowed six hits and one earned run in six innings.

Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 2 with a double and a solo home run for the Tigers (1-4, 0-2). Anna Lesage was 1 for 3 with a double.

Peotone 4, Streator 3: Sophie Klawitter racked up 15 strikeouts over seven innings as the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1 ICE) picked up their first win. She allowed just five hits and no earned runs. She also walked, had an RBI and a run while Mary Klawitter was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Ava Kosmos was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Grant Park 15, St. Anne 0 (4 inn.): The Dragons (6-0, 1-0 River Valley Conference) stayed perfect on the season with a blowout win in their RVC opener. Cheyenne Hayes allowed just one hit and had five strikeouts in four innings while also going 1 for 2 with a home run, two walks, two RBIs and a run. Reegan Thompson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs while Delaney Heldt was 2 for 3 with three runs.

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-1) got a hitless inning of relief from Tessa DeYoung while Miamora Saldivar had the team’s hit.

Watseka 2, Urbana 1: Lilly Kingdon allowed just one hit while working around eight walks as the visiting Warriors (6-1) held on for the fifth straight win. She had 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Noelle Schroeder was 3 for 3 with a walk and a run while Emma Klopp was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Taylor Chattic walked twice and scored a run.

Donovan 12, Momence 6: The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 RVC) got a 15-strikeout outing from Laylah Lou Walters in Tuesday’s home conference win. She was also 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs while Bailey Henneike was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Madelyn Loy was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Emma Varnak struck out 10 in five innings for Momence (0-1, 0-1) while going 2 for 4 with a triple and a run. Delilah Latham was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Baseball

Herscher 10, Reed-Custer 5: The Tigers (7-2, 2-0 ICE) finished off the conference sweep with a home win. Colton Carson was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run. Gaige Brown was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs while Tanner Jones was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.

The Comets (0-6, 0-2) had Alejandro Fierro go 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and Dhane Debelak go 2 for 4 with an RBI.

St. Anne-Donovan 11, Grant Park 7: After allowing seven runs in the top of the first, the Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 RVC) scored six in the first two innings and five in the sixth to come back and win their conference opener. Brandon Schoth was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs while Jackson Hawkins and Cassen Berryhill had three RBIs apiece. Berryhill and Preston Harrington-Dewitt combined to throw 6 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief.

Nolan Olthoff was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for the Dragons (0-4, 0-1) while Aiden Overbeek was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Iroquois West 13, Momence 1 (5 inn.): Aayden Miller threw five commanding innings for the Raiders (3-2), allowing just one hit and one unearned run to go with 13 strikeouts. He also went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI while Lande Kraft and Mayson McFall had two RBIs apiece.

Momence (0-1) got a hit from Gabe Fitzgerald in two at bats while Sam Fitzgerald scored a run and Daulton Mitchell had an RBI.

Streator 6, Peotone 3: The Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1 ICE) lost at home to split the conference series. Lincoln Tierney was 1 for 2 with a steal and a run while Devon Stone was 1 for 3 with an RBI.