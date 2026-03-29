Bishop McNamara’s Malachi Lee 1 of 5 area athletes to win indoor state title: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Track and field

Illinois Top Times Championships: Bishop McNamara’s Malachi Lee won an indoor state title at the Illinois Top Times Championships at Illinois Wesleyan, taking first place in the Class 1A boys long jump (7.07 meters). He was one of five area athletes to win an indoor state title.

Manteno had three athletes win titles. On the girls side, sophomore Klarke Goranson won the 2A 800 meters (2:14.13) and freshman Olivia McElroy won the high jump (1.64). Goranson also placed third in the 1,600 meters (5:03.82). For the boys, Briggs Cann took first in the 2A 400 meters (50.70).

Wilmington sophomore McKenna Van Tilburg won a pair of titles, taking first place in the Class 1A girls 60 meters (7.72 seconds) and 60-meter hurdles (8.95) while also placing second in the 200 meters (26.05), just 0.05 seconds shy of a third title.

Bradley-Bourbonnais had a busy day in 3A, with Nevaeh Brown taking third place in the girls 60 meters (7.69) and eighth in the 200 meters (25.68). Teammate Niyah Crockett placed 14th in the 400 meters (1:01.26).

For the boys, the Boilermakers had Kyler Savini place fifth in the 1,600 meters (4:30.19) while Jamir Burt took sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.27), Kayden Bowens placed seventh in the triple jump (12.94) and LyZale Edmon took 11th in the 200 meters (22.99).

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 4x200 boys relay team of Edmon, Bowens, Brandon Sumrall and Jordan Fitch took sixth (1:32.89) while the 4x400 relay team of Edmon, Fitch, Bowens and Kyron Birk took 11th (3:34.68).

Elsewhere on the girls side, Clifton Central’s Lia Prairie was fourth in the 1A shot put (12.04), Milford-Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht took ninth in the 1A long jump (5.12) and Bishop McNamara’s Ana Franceschini was 15th in the 1A 3,200 meters (12:44.49).

Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien took fifth in the 1A high jump (1.65) and sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.49) while teammates Sophia Burciaga (3.10) Isabella Dixon (2.80) took sixth and 11th place respectively in the pole vault. Herscher had Fabianne Houberg place 10th in the 2A pole vault and Kelly O’Connor take 14th in the 800 meters.

More boys finalists included Wilmington’s Hunter Kaitschuck, who placed fourth in the 1A 60-meter hurdles (8.60). Clifton Central’s Jake Thompson placed 10th in the 1A shot put (15.13) and St. Anne’s Aden Pinson was 10th in the 1A long jump (6.38).

Under Armor Illinois Indoor Championships: Kankakee had several of its relay teams shine at the Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center in Chicago, with the boys 4x400 relay team of Zyair Turner, Dominic White, George Noble and Phillip Turner taking first with a time of 3:22.45. That group also had a strong showing in the 4x200 relay, placing third (1:28.81).

The girls 4x200 team of DaMariana Tooles, Trinity Noble, Jemya Williams and Essence Bell finished second (1:40.92) while the 4x400 team of Jasiah Hawkins, Bell, Trinity Noble and Jamya McMurtry placed third (3:56.83).

Dominic White also had a top-10 individual finish on the boys side, placing ninth in the high jump (1.82 meters).

Softball

Wilmington 18, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.): The Wildcats (3-3) kept rolling with Saturday’s win, their third in a row by a combined score of 49-2. Nina Egizio was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Taryn Gilbert was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs. Taylor Tenn was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. She also threw a scoreless inning in relief, as did Carsyn Hansen, while Lexi Strohm picked up the win with just two hits allowed over three innings.

Baseball

Coal City 3, Beecher 0: Connor Henline and Kellen Forsythe each went three innings and allowed just one hit each to lead the Coalers (3-2) to a road win. Henline had three strikeouts and Forsythe had sixth before Lance Cuddy finished things off in the seventh. Henline was also 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run while Gavin Berger was 1 for 1 with an RBI and two walks.

Santino Imhof allowed just four hits for the Bobcats (4-1) over 4 ⅔ innings, with all three runs he allowed being unearned. Imhof and Domenico Camilleri each had a hit.

Boys volleyball

Belleville East Tournament: Kankakee (4-3) won two of three matches in tournament play Saturday. The Kays beat Maryville Christian 25-21, 25-17 and then fell to Belleville East by scores of 25-12, 25-10. They ended the day by beating Collinsville 25-23, 20-25, 25-21. No individual stats were immediately available.