St. Mary’s Hospital joins community relief efforts with $50,000 donation

Prime Healthcare, the new owner of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, has donated $50,000 to the Emergency Response Fund of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties to support individuals and families affected by the recent tornado.

St. Mary’s Hospital, part of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, has donated $50,000 to the Emergency Response Fund of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties to support individuals and families affected by the recent tornado.

The Emergency Response Fund was established by the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of the Kankakee River Valley to assist those directly impacted by the storms.

“Our role in our community is to provide care, and that role is even more critical during a crisis, like the recent devastating tornado,” the hospital said in a statement. “In these moments, we come together to take care of not just our patients but our community, families, neighbors, colleagues, and each other.”

The donation reflects St. Mary’s commitment to community care and the values of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, which emphasizes standing with the communities it serves, especially during times of hardship.