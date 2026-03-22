Servbank names 2 Market presidents following the Iroquois Federal acquisition

Servbank has appointed Pat Martin and Bob Guido as North and South Market Presidents, marking a key leadership milestone following the acquisition of Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association. The appointments reflect Servbank’s commitment to strengthening its regional presence and integrating the Iroquois Federal team.

Martin, a respected banking leader with extensive experience in community engagement and relationship building, will lead the North Market. Guido, a seasoned lender known for his expertise and long-standing customer relationships, will lead the South Market. Both executives join Servbank from Iroquois Federal and will guide local strategy and support customers during the integration.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Pat and Bob for many years, and have seen firsthand the leadership, dedication, and character they possess,” Illinois Regional President of Servbank, TJ Morris, said in a news release. “They have both been instrumental in strengthening their markets, supporting their communities, and delivering exceptional service. As they step into their new roles as North and South Market Presidents with Servbank, I’m confident they will continue to lead with the same integrity and commitment that have earned them the respect of their colleagues and customers.”

Servbank, headquartered in Oswego, Illinois, was founded in 1994 and has $1.7 billion in assets. The bank serves individuals, businesses, and communities with a focus on community orientation and personalized service. Servbank N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. (NMLS #203463)