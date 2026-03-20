Kankakee Community College explores Robinson Crusoe through a lecture and a panel on March 24

Kankakee Community College will host a free public lecture on Robinson Crusoe at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, in the auditorium on KCC’s Riverfront campus, which is 100 College Drive, Kankakee, IL 60901, accessible via I-57 (Exit 308) and U.S. 45/52.

Dr. Isaac Stephens, Associate Professor of History at the University of Mississippi, will present “Daniel Defoe and the Legacy of Life Writing,” examining the literary and historical impact of Daniel Defoe’s classic novel and the early development of the novel in eighteenth-century Britain.

Earlier that day at 3:30 p.m., KCC faculty will host an interdisciplinary panel discussion on Robinson Crusoe. Panelists include Scott Kistler (history), Kenneth West (philosophy), Jessica Oladapo (sociology), and Wesley Davenport (economics).

“We’re excited to invite both students and the public to explore Robinson Crusoe with us,” History Professor Kistler said in a news release. “Our panel discussion and Dr. Stephens’ engaging keynote lecture will look at Defoe’s classic from several different angles and put different academic disciplines in conversation with each other.”

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://visit.kcc.edu or call 815-802-8100.