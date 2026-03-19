Update: Man injured in accident at Kankakee church has died

The man who was severely injured in an accident Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee has died, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said they were called at approximately 11:22 a.m. for a subject who had fallen.

The victim, who is a member of the church, suffered severe trauma from a fall of approximately 35 feet onto church pews, LaRoche said.

LaRoche said the victim was inspecting damage inside the sanctuary using a man lift. Fire department personnel worked for about 30 minutes to free the victim from the lift and damaged pews.

An air ambulance helicopter was called to the scene, but the victim’s condition did not allow for transport, according to LaRoche. Instead, the victim was transported to Riverside Medical Center.