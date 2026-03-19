From the heart of Aroma Park: Tornado relief pours in

Manager Amanda Jolly pauses for a moment as a donated meal, Marques Covington, owner of Mac’s BBQ Food Truck, arrives at the Fun Hub on March 12, 2026. The small bar transformed into a bustling hub of supplies, food and resources following the March 10 tornado that caused destruction in Aroma Township and across Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

What started as simply cooking the food on hand for first responders called to Aroma Park in the wake of the March 10 tornado has turned into something much bigger.

The small bar on the corner of Waldron and Lowe Road called the Fun Hub quickly became the community’s hub for support following the devastation that tore through Aroma Township in Kankakee County.

Donations ranging from hot meals and cases of water to toiletries and tarps began pouring in at all hours.

The support has been nothing short of amazing, said Fun Hub manager Amanda Jolly.

“It’s like a big family taking care of each other,” Jolly said. “In a town with not a single stoplight, we’re just this little bar in the heart of town. But here we are. We’re here to help.”

Jolly, an Aroma Park resident, said after it hit, she went to check on her regulars in their homes and, still without power, began packing coolers for people with insulin. Then, she started cooking the food she had on hand.

With power restored, the Fun Hub stayed focused on helping its neighbors.

The tables inside the bar quickly became buffet and supply tables as local food providers fired up their kitchens, and the bar’s outdoor stage quickly filled with donations.

Fub Hub becomes tornado relief hub Sarah Brandenburg, of Aroma Park, picks up meals at the Fun Hub on March 12, 2026. The small bar transformed into a bustling hub of supplies, food and resources following the March 10 tornado that caused destruction in Aroma Township and across Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

She said donations came from many area residents, businesses, and organizations, including Georgie’s Closet, where she serves on the board, as well as the Original Secret Pantry and others.

Now, a little more than a week out from the tornado, Fun Hub continues offering supplies and resources, as well as daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for residents and workers in the area helping with the recovery efforts.

“We’re in this for the long haul and we’re going to keep showing up for our people the same way you’ve shown up for us,” Jolly said in a Facebook post on March 18.

As residents continue to navigate the difficult process of rebuilding their lives, Aroma Park resident Angelina Gear said the county has also witnessed something “incredibly powerful.”

“Businesses from communities that were not directly impacted have been showing up every day, donating meals, supplies, space and resources for relief efforts. Volunteers have arrived with trucks and chainsaws. Churches and organizations have opened their doors. Neighbors are helping neighbors,” said Gear, the executive director of Visit Kankakee County, in a Monday statement. “This is what community looks like.”

“Kankakee County is strong. And while some of our neighbors have a long road ahead, they will not walk it alone,” she said.

A cooler offering free water sits in the driveway of a home in Aroma Park on Thursday, March 12, 2026, just a couple blocks from the areas of major damage caused by the March 10 tornado. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump shares that sentiment.

“One week ago at this time I was walking through the most destructive thing I have ever seen in my life,” Stump said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said he saw neighbors helping neighbors, and strangers helping, too. Fire personnel were hard at work checking on everyone, road crews were already on backhoes clearing roads.

“We will be ok as a community. The compassion and selfless acts showed me that,” Stump said. “We definitely are community strong.”

He said as the week went on, the people reaching out to offer help and supplies was nothing short of amazing.

“This is going to be a long road. I know we can rebuild and still remain a strong community. I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” Stump said.

“Stay strong and be kind to one another. You all have friends around you.”