Cesar Avalos named director of Continuing Education at KCC

Kankakee Community College has appointed Cesar Avalos as director of Continuing Education and Business Partnerships. In this role, Avalos will oversee KCC’s customized training and continuing education programs while building partnerships with local employers to strengthen workforce skills.

Avalos brings 20 years of experience in strategic planning, talent acquisition, team leadership, workforce development, career counseling, and community engagement. He is a U.S. Army veteran with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from American Military University System. At KCC, he previously served as assistant director of work-based learning and coordinator of career services.

Cesar Avalos is the new director of Continuing Education and Business Partnerships at Kankakee Community College. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

KCC’s Continuing Education and Business Partnerships division serves about 1,500 people annually through non-credit workforce training and professional development. Programs include seminars and workshops in health care, social services, and education that qualify for continuing education or professional development units. Other programs lead to industry-recognized credentials such as CPR Healthcare Provider and Food Safety Manager Certification.

For more information about KCC’s Continuing Education and Business Partnerships programs, visit www.kcc.edu/continuinged.