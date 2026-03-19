Aroma Park tornado victim remembered

Maurice Norington, 65, of Aroma Park, died in his home, apparently from injuries sustained during the tornado, on March 10, 2026. (Provided By Monique Norington-Joseph)

The name Maurice Norington is now more widely known than the man likely ever imagined.

Before his death during last week’s tornado made headlines, the retired 65-year-old Aroma Park resident lived a quiet life.

An Army veteran with a lifelong passion for horses, Norington is remembered as a man of few words whose kindness, friendly nature and strong family bonds spoke volumes.

For those who knew him, the phrase “good guy” is frequently referenced.

“Sometimes, people you would think are the quietest ones or the shy ones, they find a way to plant seeds and make an impact on people,” reflected his niece, Monique Norington-Joseph. “That’s really, I would say, was who Maurice was.”

Maurice Norington, 65, of Aroma Park, died in his home, apparently from injuries sustained during the tornado, on March 10, 2026. (Provided by Monique Norington-Joseph)

Tragic loss

Norington was the only Illinois fatality from the EF-3 intensity tornado that ripped through Aroma Park and southern Kankakee on March 10.

Two days after the tornado, Norington was found dead inside his storm-ravaged residence on Oakwood Drive, one of the most significantly impacted areas.

His body was initially located by employees of a service company who were working in the area, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Norington appeared to have died from injuries suffered during the storm, according to the sheriff’s office.

With two storm-related deaths also confirmed in Indiana, Norington’s death brought the total up to three.

After failed attempts to reach him by phone following the tornado, Norington’s family was devastated to learn of the fatal accident.

“This is just an unfortunate tragedy,” said Norington-Joseph, of Forest Park. “The family is still just heartbroken.”

The family learned that a large tree had crashed through the roof of his bedroom.

While in the area the Friday after the storm, Norington-Joseph said she was shocked to see nearby homes were leveled.

“I thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe no one else lost their lives,’” she said. “Thankfully, no one did. It is just unimaginable that so many people made it out.”

Funeral arrangements for Norington have been set, with a wake from 10 to 11 a.m. and funeral from 11 a.m. to noon March 26 at Corinthian Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago.

Maurice R. Norington, center, who died from injuries sustained during the March 10, 2026 tornado, is pictured with family. (Provided by Monique Norington-Joseph)

Remembering Maurice

One of five siblings, Norington grew up raising horses on a farm in Pembroke Township and developed a passion for riding at a young age, his niece said.

He was born July 11, 1960, to parents Elliot and Lucy Norington.

Norington served in the U.S. Army as a young man before continuing his work as a horse trainer and breeder for the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse.

His father also had trained and bred horses.

“Maurice grew up in this world,” Norington-Joseph said. “That’s how he began his love for horses, and for [Kankakee] County. He absolutely loved Pembroke. He loved Kankakee.”

Set on building a life for himself, he purchased his home in Aroma Park several years ago, she said.

Though both of his parents have died, the family still owns property in Pembroke Township.

Norington had intentions to build a farm there and dreamed of continuing his father’s legacy.

He also was a fan of ‘70s and ‘80s music. His favorite artist was Prince.

While he may have been perceived as a loner, Norington-Joseph said that her uncle had the respect of his neighbors and community.

“He was one of those men that, when people met him, they loved him,” Norington-Joseph said.

Norington had also spent his life building bonds with his extended family and would frequently visit relatives in Chicago on weekends.

In December, when his sister, Norington-Joseph’s mother, was sick in the hospital, he was the first at her side.

Maurice Norington, who died from injuries sustained during the March 10, 2026 tornado, is pictured with his niece, Monique Norington-Joseph, in December 2025 while visiting his sister in the hospital. (Provided by Monique Norington-Joseph)

So, Norington-Joseph was not surprised to hear kind words from neighbors who spoke of her uncle’s welcome presence in the neighborhood.

“He had a way of kind of making little deposits in people’s lives,” she said.

She also noted she has her uncle to thank for some of the opportunities in her life.

He helped pay for her schooling, including a private high school education and the beginning of her college education.

“He invested in people. He always showed up,” she said. “While he was quiet, he always had a way of making his presence known.”

Maurice Norington, left, of Aroma Park, died from injuries sustained during the March 10, 2026 tornado. (Provided by Monique Norington-Joseph)

Lasting impressions

Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge knew Norington and his family growing up in Pembroke Township.

“He was just a pleasure to be around,” Hodge reflected. “He was just an all-around good guy.”

Hodge noted that his family and Norington’s had a lot of similarities.

Both families had three boys, and both families rode horses.

“They were really into the country life,” Hodge recalled of the Norington family.

Their fathers also knew each other, and Norington was classmates with one of Hodge’s older brothers.

“One of the things that always tickled me pink about Maurice, was that my brother’s name was Timothy, but he always pronounced it ‘Timody’ for all of his life,” Hodge remembered with a laugh.

Ralph Berry, of Limestone, may have been the last person to see Norington.

Berry was leaving the Aroma Park home of his daughter, Megan, just before the storms hit, when he saw Norington outside and waved to him.

It was not an unusual interaction.

Norington lived two doors down from Megan and her two children and was “very friendly.”

“Every time we’ve seen each other, we waved,” Berry said.

Flowers are placed on the doorstep to Maurice Norington's home in Aroma Township on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When returning to see his daughter and grandchildren after the storms, Berry did not see Norington’s truck outside where it typically always was parked.

So, he assumed Norington left and didn’t think to check on him.

It was a reasonable assumption, but one that weighs on his conscience in hindsight.

“He was just such a nice guy,” Berry reflected. “We felt like we failed him. We did. We were crying [when we found out he had died]. He’s a good guy.”