Easter Egg Trail Hunt returns to Perry Farm Park on March 21

The Villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley, in partnership with the Bourbonnais Township Park District, will host a free Easter Egg Trail Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21along the trails of Perry Farm Park, located at 459 N. Kennedy Drive in Bourbonnais.

The event is open to children ages 10 and under. Participants are encouraged to bring a basket or bag for collecting eggs.

Easter Egg Trail Hunt Entrance Map (Photo Provided By Bourbonnais Township Park District)

Five trail entrances provide access to the park, each with a dedicated Tot Area for younger children. Starting points include Coyne Street, Bisaillon Avenue, Cavalier de LaSalle Park, and the Exploration Station in Bourbonnais, as well as Valley Avenue in Bradley.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available at two times. Before the egg hunt, families can take photos at the Coyne Street gazebo from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. After the hunt, families can take photos with the Easter Bunny and a duck at the Perry Farm gazebo from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We look forward to collaborating again to bring Bourbonnais another free and unique outdoor experience along the beautiful trails of Perry Farm Park,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast.

Mike O’Shea, Executive Director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, added, “We appreciate our community partnerships that make this program possible. This event is always a fun family experience, and we look forward to seeing our community enjoying Perry Farm Park.”

Easter Eggstravaganza trail hunt Saturday, March 21, Perry Farm Park Trails (Photo Provided By Bourbonnais Township Park District)

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the egg hunt concludes quickly.

For more information, visit www.btpd.org or www.villageofbourbonnais.com.