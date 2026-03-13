Man killed in Aroma Park storm Tuesday ID’d

Maurice R. Norington, 65, was found dead inside his storm-damaged residence on Thursday, officials said.

The Kankakee Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Norington’s body was initially located by employees of a service company who were working in the area Thursday afternoon.

Norington lived on Oakwood Drive in Aroma Park, one of the most significantly impacted areas from Tuesday evening’s tornado, according to the release.

Norington appeared to have died from what appear to be injuries suffered from the storm, according to the release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and neighbors of Mr. Norington,” Sheriff Mike Downey said. “Our law enforcement and other first responders have had an incredibly difficult job to do since Tuesday evening’s devastating storms.

“I am extremely proud of their efforts up to this point and applaud them for their continued work as we attempt to move forward. I want to remind area residents in the impacted areas to continue to check on your loved ones and neighbors until everyone is completely accounted for.”