Kankakee police make arrest in Feb. 24 shots fired case

Kankakee police made an arrest last week in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred on Feb. 24.

In a news release, the Kankakee police said 36-year-old Lionel D. Watson Jr. was arrested Feb. 27.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Watson with aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle (Class 1 felony) and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Kankakee County court records.

About 4:14 p.m., Feb. 24, officers responded to the area of 400 North Cottage Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot at during a dispute, according to the release.

The victim reported that he had been involved in a verbal argument with Watson while performing contract work at the residence, according to the release.

During the argument, Watson allegedly retrieved a firearm and began firing shots at the victim as he tried to leave the area in his vehicle, according to the release.

According to the investigation, Watson is accused of following the victim in a white SUV while continuing to fire multiple rounds, according to the release.

Evidence collected by officers included a spent 9mm shell casing in the roadway, a bullet hole in a nearby residence on the 1400 block of East Willow Street and damage to the victim’s vehicle, which was struck by gunfire, according to the release.

Video surveillance from the area supported the victim’s account and showed a white SUV following the victim’s vehicle at the time of the incident, according to the release.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to the release.