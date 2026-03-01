UpliftedCare in Bourbonnais announces March support group sessions

UpLifted Care in Bourbonnais will host its monthly caregiver support group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Uplifted Care Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 W. Road.

This month’s presentation is called “Embracing LIFE – Normalizing Difficult Conversations to Reduce Fear and Help Celebrate Life".

“Loving and caring for a person who is struggling with a serious illness comes with a great deal of unknowns and fears,” reads a Thursday news release. “While addressing these unknowns may be difficult or uncomfortable at time, those conversations allow the peace of affairs to be in order as the loved one’s condition progresses. This gives the caregiver the opportunity to be more present in the moment and celebrate life with their loved one.”

To RSVP, call 815-939-4141.

There will also be a family night grief workshop from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, where families can join for pizza, a movie and discussion.

Monthly events taking place in March

Every Monday:

Loss of a Parent/Sibling – 10 a.m.

Finding Your New Normal – 10 a.m.

Grief Walk & Talk 12:00 p.m. (Meet at Perry Farm – Weather Permitting)

Every Tuesday:

Spousal Loss – 10 a.m.

Moving Through Grief Yoga – 10 am – (3rd Wednesday of each month)

Child Loss – 4 pm (1st & 3rd Wednesday of each month)

Pregnancy/Infant Loss (2nd & 4th Wednesday of the Month)

Every Thursday:

Grief Book Club (4th Thursday each month)

Every Saturday:

Monthly Kid’s Hour – 12 pm (3rd Saturday of the month; January, February, April, May, June, July, August & November)

Groups are available free of charge, but registration is required. To register, call 815-939-4141.