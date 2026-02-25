Bradley seeks reconsideration of Kankakee suit

Bradley will seek to have a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge allow to have a previous ruling reconsidered in its legal battle with Kankakee and the agency's intergovernmental agreement. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

As anticipated, Bradley is not about to throw in the towel regarding its legal battle with Kankakee in dealing with the regional wastewater treatment plant.

And if the village – which is one of four municipalities with an ownership stake in the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency treatment plant – is unsuccessful in gaining its day in circuit court, the fight will proceed to Illinois Appellate Court in Ottawa.

Bradley owns roughly 15% of the wastewater treatment plant.

Kankakee owns the majority share at just under 55%, while Bourbonnais owns 30% and Aroma Park, just under 1%.

The agency is operated through an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) and a seven-member board of directors which is comprised of four members from Kankakee and one each from Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.

Following an approximate 15-minute executive session meeting in which the six-member village board was updated by attorney Jamie Boyd regarding the suit, it was made clear the village was far from satisfied with the Feb. 18 decision by Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Lindsay Parkhurst.

After the board meeting concluded, Boyd, the former 10-year Kankakee County State’s Attorney, said the village will continue to seek its day in court.

“Obviously we are not satisfied,” Boyd said of the Feb. 18 ruling. “We think the court is wrong.”

The Feb. 18 ruling, in which Parkhurst dismissed with prejudice Bradley’s amended complaint against Kankakee, Boyd said the village will ask Judge Parkhurst to reconsider her ruling.

The decision would likely come before the end of March. The Feb. 18 rejection marked the third time Parkhurst has dismissed this case.

If she were to grant Bradley’s request, the village would then move to present its assertion that Kankakee breached the IGA regarding the operations of the plant.

Bradley is seeking to take away what it describes as Kankakee’s “supermajority” on the board, as well as its collection and retention of funds due and owed to KRMA.

Bradley is contending Kankakee is using these monies for its own financial benefit.

In her ruling, Parkhurst said Kankakee’s conduct falls within its lawful authority and is not expressly and explicitly prohibited by the IGA.

Based on an average day, KRMA treats about 12 million gallons of wastewater. Treated wastewater is eventually returned to the Kankakee River.

Bradley’s seat on the KRMA board is maintained by village finance director Rob Romo. The board chairman is Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Asked about his reaction to the Parkhurst ruling, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said he was “surprised, but then again, not really.”

“The appellate court will make a determination,” Watson said, if the ruling remains in place.

Bradley’s first attempt in this matter was struck down on March 5, 2025. An amended complaint was then filed and that complaint was rejected on Sept. 24. Then came the third rejection last week.

Boyd said the ruling simply does not allow the village to file its claim against Kankakee. He said the village doesn’t agree.

He said it is disappointing when the court doesn’t let parties have their day in court.

“It’s disappointing the judge has cut this short,” Boyd said.