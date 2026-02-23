Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne

Name: Logan Van Duyne

School: Wilmington

Sport: Boys wrestling

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: Van Duyne made it a regional and sectional first-place sweep when he was crowned the 190-pound champion at last Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional. At last weekend’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals, Van Duyne won a trio of thrilling one-point matches to reach Saturday’s championship match, where he was defeated 11-10 by Lena-Winslow/Stockton’s Eli Larson. Van Duyne made his run with a heavy heart, as Wilmington coach Nick Dziuban suddenly died between the regional and sectional rounds.

With two state championships in football and a four-year state wrestling run that ended with a silver medal, have you started to realize just how successful of a high school athletic career you have had?

I have never really given it a second thought because it was always something I expected to do. But as I look back now since it is all over I am grateful for everything and proud of what I accomplished.

Are there any of those achievements that you’re most proud of? Why?

I would say taking second in state for wrestling because of all the hours I have poured into the sport, I was glad to see it pay off.

What do you think coach Dziuban would have told you after your wrestling career ended with Saturday’s title match?

I believe he would have told me how proud he was and how he loved coaching me.

In what ways did coach Jake Murphy and coach Eddy Van Duyne help you most prepare for your state run?

The key ways coach Murphy and Van Duyne prepared me was getting my head right. We trained hard all year, so there was no question about my physical condition. So getting my head in the right state of mind was the most important part. We would meditate before practices and before entering the arena to clear our minds.

Your entire state tournament consisted of one-point results. Can you describe the emotions and intensity of a tournament full of close battles?

With all the matches so close it was definitely intense. Our mindset the whole time was just survive and advance and that’s what we did. All those matches, even my finals match, I had a ton of fun while wrestling. Being in that atmosphere was awesome.

What was it like having other nearby communities like Coal City rally behind you, as well as fans and wrestlers from several other schools, making you a fan favorite of the weekend?

It was remarkable seeing all the support from nearby towns. It really shows how people can come together and I feel like others can take note of that.

Wilmington has one of the strongest wrestling traditions in not just the Daily Journal area, but the entire state. Between the wrestlers you’ve seen and the stories you’ve heard, who is the greatest wrestler in Wilmington history?

To put my finger on who the best wrestler in Wilmington history would be tough. You would have to ask coach Van Duyne because he has seen all the greats come through the wrestling room.