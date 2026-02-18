Community Arts Council opens applications for James F. Carlson Fine Arts Scholarship

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is accepting applications for the 2026 James F. Carlson Fine Arts Scholarship program.

One or more students from Kankakee County will be awarded a $300 scholarship to further their training in the Fine Arts, including visual art, theater, instrumental or vocal music, dance, and creative writing.

Kankakee County junior high and high school students may obtain an application from their school’s guidance office. Scholarship applications may also be downloaded from the CAC website at www.communityartscouncil.org.

The form is also available on the Community Arts Council Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfKankakeeCounty/. The application deadline is April 1, 2026.

Funding for this scholarship program comes from donations from many organizations, businesses, and individuals. Additional scholarships are often given if multiple students meet qualifications.

Anyone interested in contributing may consult the CAC website or the CAC Facebook page.