Coal City downs Reed-Custer, Peotone falls to Lisle in key ICE games: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Coal City 59, Reed-Custer 49: The Coalers (12-15, 4-10 Illinois Central Eight Conference) won their conference finale on the road Tuesday. Julian Micetich led the Coalers with 16 points, while Connor Henline and Carter Nicholson added 10 apiece.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets (15-15, 8-6).

Lisle 63, Peotone 45: The Blue Devils (15-12, 8-6 ICE) took a home loss in their conference finale. Ethan McNeill had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Alex Chenoweth scored 17 points.

Watseka 57, Milford 48: Payton Schaumburg erupted for 29 points as the Warriors (7-22, 3-9 Vermilion Valley Conference) snapped a 10-game losing streak with a home win in their conference finale. Tyler Waugh added 18 points.

The Bearcats (6-22, 4-8) were led by Jack Van Hoveln with 16 points and Coby Brown with 15.

Cissna Park 50, Iroquois West 34: Dierks Neukomm’s 21 points helped pave the way for the Timberwolves (14-16, 6-5 VVC) in Tuesday’s home win. Skyler Estay added seven points.

The Raiders (1-28, 0-12) got 10 points from Landen Kraft and eight from Wyatt Breen.

Momence 52, Donovan 39: Momence (15-13) grabbed a road win to close the regular season. Erick Castillo scored a game-high 23 points. Aiden Smith had 12.

The Wildcats (8-21) got 10 points apiece from Connor Onnen and Noah Klecan.

Prairie Central 75, Beecher 48: No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats (6-22) from their road loss.