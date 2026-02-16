Shaw Local

Discount Planet to exit Bradley’s orbit

Store there less than a year

Discount Planet, pictured on Feb. 11, 2026, will be leaving the former Big Lots site along North Kennedy Drive.

Discount Planet, pictured on Feb. 11, 2026, will be leaving the former Big Lots site along North Kennedy Drive. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Lee Provost

Discount Planet will not be in the orbit of Bradley for much longer.

The retailer which occupies the 44,000-square-foot former Big Lots site along North Kennedy Drive immediately east of Perry Farm park will soon be on the move.

The ownership of 185 N. Kennedy Drive is seeking a new tenant for the entire space, said Dustin Kooy, the listing agent for the property.

Discount Planet has been operating at the location for less than a year.

Calls seeking comment from Discount Planet management were not answered.

Discount Planet had also operated a much smaller store along North Kinzie Avenue, and also had a site on North Industrial Drive, both in Bradley.

The store has been recently conducting sharp discounts on store items.

Discount Planet sells product overruns from Amazon, Costco, Wayfair and other retailers.

After last week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson confirmed he was aware the property ownership was seeking a new tenant.

Prior to being a Big Lots, the site was a Festival Foods grocery store. The grocery store closed in June 2003.

