‘We are stronger together’- Kankakee High School students walk out, protest ICE

Kankakee High School students walk east on Jeffrey Street as they participate in a walkout in protest of national immigration policies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

About 200 Kankakee High School students participated in a walkout just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in protest of national immigration policies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

A student-driven vehicle collided with a parked squad car on West Jeffery Street shortly after the march began around 12:50 p.m., causing minor damage, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed.

With some on foot and others driving in cars, students embarked east on Jeffery Street and turned north on Washington Avenue to cross the bridge near the dam. Students then made their way to Court Street, passing the Kankakee County Courthouse and King Middle School before continuing east to the City Life building.

Kankakee High School students walk east on Court Street as they participate in a walkout in protest of national immigration policies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

After nearly a four-mile trek, police escorted about 30 remaining protesters back to the downtown Kankakee train depot at around 2:45 p.m. as the march came to an end.

Police followed students along the route to ensure safety and halt or divert traffic where needed, Curtis said.

Some students were seen hanging out of cars or sitting on top of cars.

Police directed students to remain inside of vehicles and not to disturb businesses, Curtis said.

“We said as long as you’re peacefully protesting, we’ll support it, but it can’t be complete chaos either,” Curtis said. “... We cannot have destruction of property or impeding traffic.”

Students carried signs that read, “Stop the Gestapo,” in reference to comparisons of recent ICE actions to the police force of Nazi Germany.

Others carried large Mexican flags and handmade signs voicing support for the Hispanic community.

Many could be heard chanting profanities directed at ICE.

Xitlaly Martinez, a junior KHS student, held a sign that read, “Our Hispanic Community Contributes. We Don’t Destroy.”

“I did the walkout personally because I believe that we shouldn’t have ICE in our town,” Martinez said. “They are scaring people and scaring the community. I feel like it’s something that needs to be stopped.”

Nathalie Flores, a junior KHS student, said the presence of ICE has caused some in the community to fear going to the grocery store.

“They weren’t able to go to the store confidently like other Americans could do,” Flores said. “We’re [protesting] so our community doesn’t get scared.”

Martinez added that students have been scared to go to school and her family have been fearful to go outside as well.

“Today we are walking and showing we are stronger together,” Martinez said. “Like Bad Bunny said, ‘Love is stronger than hate.’”

KHS Principal Albert Brass said about 1,300 students are enrolled. He estimated about 200 participated in the walkout.

Brass noted that students who choose to walk out of the building will not be permitted to re-enter the building during the school day.

Students who leave campus without parent permission will be subject to school policies and attendance procedures, he said.

“While we respect students’ rights to express their perspectives peacefully, our first priority is the safety, supervision, and well-being of all students,” Brass said in a text message to Shaw Local.

Any student who participates in the walkout will be marked unexcused for the time missed from class, Brass said.

In the event of a walkout, staff remain inside the building to supervise students who remain in class and continue instruction as scheduled.