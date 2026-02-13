7 Brew coffee slated for Bradley

A 7 Brew Coffee location is slated to be built and opened in Bradley this year. (7brew.com)

The latest coffee provider coming into the Kankakee County region will be 7 Brew Coffee.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based coffee company will be developing an approximate 500-square-foot, double-drive-thru lane business in Bradley and will be located between the Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Bradley Boulevard, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1250 N. Bradley Boulevard, restaurants.

Matt Castilla, Bradley’s Community Development director, said the company has been in discussions for about six months with village engineers regarding the project.

The current timeline would be for ground to be broken at the site by late March to early April. Such a schedule, Castilla said, would translate to coffee and other drink varieties to be sold by late 2026.

Coffee is becoming increasingly diverse locally.

In addition to the staples such as Starbucks and Dunkin’ – found throughout Kankakee County – a new name also came forward within the past couple weeks when it was announced the former Red Lobster restaurant site at the Northfield Square mall location would be taken down and a drive-thru coffee business, Dutch Bros Coffee, would be constructed.

Castilla said these coffee companies are seeing the development taking place in Bradley and want to be a part of the growing customer base.

That situation may certainly be accurate, but coffee drinking is big business.

According to a spring 2025 study from National Coffee Data Trends, two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, up 7% from 2020. Of these consumers, most state they drink three cups daily.

In addition to what could be labeled as traditional coffee, 7 Brew features its seven original flavors which can be served hot, iced or what its terms “Frozen Chiller.”

The seven flavors are: Blondie (vanilla and caramel breve); Sweet & Salty (salted caramel and white chocolate); Cinnamon Roll (brown sugar and white chocolate breve); Brunette (hazelnut and carmel mocha); Banana Bread (banana and hazelnut mocha); Smooth 7 (Irish cream and white chocolate breve); and Cookie Butter (toasted marshmallow, hazelnut and white chocolate breve).

The location feature many more flavor combinations in cold brews and lattes.

The company has also carved a significant following with its assortment of “7 Energy” drink combinations.

This assortment includes Ocean Breeze (blue raspberry and coconut), Tropical Thunder (mango and pinapple); Sunrise (peach and raspberry); Heatwave (orange, lime and lemon concentrate); Brewberry (blue raspberry and strawberry), Pixie Stick (almond, orange and pomegranate); and Nightshade (lavender, pomegranate and blue raspberry).

The locations also feature a line of four distinct “7 Fizz Soda” combinations as well as a large selection of teas, chai and matchas.

The menu also caters to those who seek varieties of shakes, smoothies and lemonades.

Simply put, there is far more than light, medium or dark roast coffee.

Nearby 7 Brew locations can be found in Mokena and Joliet, as well as Crown Point, Indiana, and Valparaiso, Indiana.

At the end of 2024, the company boasted more than 320 locations, but growth has been happening at a fast pace.