Iroquois West gets 6th straight win; Wilmington upsets Manteno in ICE finale: Monday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls basketball

Iroquois West 59, St. Joseph-Ogden 56: The Raiders (15-9) extended their winning streak to six games with a road victory. Amelia Scharp’s 24 points helped to lead the way while Kailey Vaske added 16 points.

Wilmington 48, Manteno 47: No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (19-10, 9-5 Illinois Central Eight Conference), who upset the first-place Panthers (23-5, 11-2) on the road in their conference finale.

Manteno got 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists from Emily Horath. Sophie Peterson added 15 points while Maddie Gesky had six points and 10 rebounds.

Reed-Custer 39, Coal City 33: The Comets (14-13, 7-7 ICE) outscored the Coalers (10-19, 6-8) by a score of 21-12 in the second half to get a home win in their conference finale. Alyssa Wollenzien had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Kamryn Wilkey had nine points and Harlie Liebermann had seven points and six rebounds.

The Coalers were led by Jori Tucker with 11 points while Riley Walker had 10 points and four rebounds.

Herscher 35, Streator 31: A 20-point night from Pippa Dunnill helped the Tigers (8-19, 3-11 ICE) win their conference finale on the road. She made six 3-pointers in the game. Leia Haubner added four points and 11 rebounds while Laney Mohler had five points.

Crete-Monee 47, Kankakee 43: The Kays (20-7, 8-3 Southland Athletic Conference) had a three-game winning streak snapped with a conference loss on the road. Malea Harrison had 16 points and eight rebounds while Ava Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Yorkville Christian 48, Bishop McNamara 42: No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish (11-15) from Monday’s road loss.

Lisle 44, Peotone 28: The Blue Devils (14-15, 7-7 ICE) dropped their conference finale on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Clifton Central 45, Beecher 40: Alexis Prisock had 12 points and Lia Prairie added 11 as the Comets (20-10) won a close battle between two of the top three teams in the RVC. It was their third win in the last four games.

No individual stats were immediately for the Bobcats (17-12), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Momence 19: Behind 17 points from Maddie Simms, the Panthers (8-22) picked up a big win in their tournament opener. Lilyan Eddie joined Simms in double figures with 10 while Ellie Marquez added eight.

Momence (5-17) got six points from A’Miracle Johnson and five from Adyki Gunn.

Donovan/St. Anne 41, Illinois Lutheran 21: Three players scored in double figures to lead the WildCards (4-22) to a tournament win. Brisa Ortiz had 15 points and four rebounds, Lillian Courville had 10 points and seven rebounds and Alexis Hedges had 10 points and six rebounds.

Tri-Point 42, Grace Christian 13: Analiese Jorgensen scored six points for the Crusaders (10-14) in Monday’s loss.

Boys basketball

Chrisman 74, Iroquois West 42: The Raiders (1-25, 0-10 Vermilion Valley Conference) got 11 points from Ashton Ehmen and eight apiece from Drew Talbert and Brody Mueller in Monday’s home loss.