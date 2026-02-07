Bri Dyer-Riegle, LyBrty Terrell, Camille Czako make girls bowling sectionals: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls bowling

IHSA Minooka Regional: Bradley-Bourbonnais finished eighth as a team and missed the cut for sectionals, but senior Bri Dyer-Riegle advanced with a score of 1,157, placing her second among individual qualifiers. Beecher placed 11th and Peotone placed 12th as both teams had their seasons come to an end.

IHSA Morton Regional: Kankakee’s LyBrty Terrell (893) and Bishop McNamara’s Camille Czako (892) placed eighth and ninth among individual qualifiers to punch their tickets to sectionals. Bishop McNamara placed ninth as a team.

Boys basketball

River Valley Conference Tournament

Momence 46, Tri-Point 41: After being outscored by 10 points in the first quarter, Momence (14-11) rallied to win its RVC Tournament opener. Erick Castillo had 14 points, Jackson Ford had 13 and Tommy Rounds had 12.

Illinois Lutheran 41, Grant Park 35: The Dragons (1-22) dropped a close contest in their tournament opener. Julian Barnas had 12 points and Luis Maldonado had seven.

Regular season

Manteno 68, Reed-Custer 31: A 22-point night from Eric Eldridge helped the Panthers (13-13, 6-5 Illinois Central Eight Conference) to their fourth straight win, three of which have come in blowout fashion. Braden Campbell had 12 points and Mitchell Boyd added 11.

The Comets (15-12, 8-4) got 15 points from Kaiden Klein and 12 from Jesse Tresouthick.

Peotone 62, Wilmington 46: At Wilmington, the Blue Devils (13-10, 7-4 ICE) outscored the Wildcats 25-6 in the third quarter to turn a neck-and-neck rivalry clash into a runaway win. Tyler Walker had 24 points to lead all scorers. Alex Chenoweth added 19.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (17-8, 7-5).

Coal City 39, Streator 36: The Coalers (10-14, 2-10 ICE) snapped a three-game losing streak with Friday’s home win. Gavin Berger had 13 points while Parker Jacovec added six. Carter Nicholson, Dane Noffsinger and Braden Walker had five apiece.

Lisle 64, Herscher 46: No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers (10-17, 3-9 ICE) from Friday’s conference loss at home.

Bismarck-Henning 65, Milford 35: The Bearcats (4-21, 2-7 Vermilion Valley Conference) got 11 points from Hixon Lafond and seven from Isaac Schaumburg in a road loss.

Oakwood 76, Iroquois West 42: Wyatt Breen and Brody Mueller had 10 points apiece for the Raiders (1-24, 0-9 VVC).

Schlarman 59, Cissna Park 48: No individual stats were immediately for the Timberwolves (12-14, 4-5 VVC).

Salt Fork 60, Watseka 45: No individual stats were available for the Warriors (6-19, 2-7 VVC).