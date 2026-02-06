Kankakee shots fired incident leads to arrest of Bourbonnais man

Kashus D. Vanderbilt, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee police Jan. 31 following a shots fired incident in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

According to Kankakee County court records, the 38-year-old Vanderbilt was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building (Class 1 felony), possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) and felon in possession of a firearm (Class 3 felony).

A Kankakee County judge granted the state’s attorney’s motion to detain Vanderbilt.

According to Kankakee police, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Jan. 31, an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue in reference to shots fired.

The city’s Shotspotter system detected the shots. The system uses multiple sensors to detect gunshots and determine the possible location.

Officers located 11 9mm shell casings in the road in front of a residence in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue, police said.

One bullet fragment was located in the siding of the residence on the west side. The owner of the home was spoken to on scene and advised of the damage, police said.

Three more 9mm shell casings were located in the roadway on the 1000 block of East Oak Street, police said.

A 2008 Buick Enclave, which was parked on the street facing north in front of the residence in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue was also struck with one round through the rear left passenger door, according to police.

Video surveillance footage revealed a dark-colored sedan traveling south on the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue at the time of the shooting, police said.

The vehicle turned eastbound onto 1000 E Oak Street then north onto North Hobbie Avenue, police said.

Faint flashes of light, presumed to be muzzle flashes, were observed coming from the vehicle at the location of the shell casings, police said.

Officers were able to determine a license plate number for the vehicle, which returned to Vanderbilt on a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

Bourbonnais Police located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Gramercy Turn in Bourbonnais, police said.

Officers detained and identified the lone occupant as Vanderbilt, police said.

The front passenger window had suffered bullet damage, police said.

A black Glock 19 and two additional 9mm shell casings were recovered from the vehicle. These items, along with a cell phone, were given to detectives, police said.

The firearm was determined to be stolen out of Rantoul, police said.

It was learned Vanderbilt had previous felony convictions, police said.