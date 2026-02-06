Grant Park’s Taylor Panozzo notches triple-double, area duo hit 1,000 points: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Grant Park 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At Gardner, Taylor Panozzo tallied 17 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to power the Dragons (11-12, 8-8 River Valley Conference). Claire Sluis added eight points and Emily Voigt had six points and rebounds apiece.

Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant had 10 points apiece for the Panthers (7-22, 6-10). Ellie Marquez added six.

Watseka/Milford 58, Hoopeston 33: On the road, Christa Holohan tallied 22 points, reaching 1,000 career points in the process, and grabbed eight rebounds as the Warriors moved to 24-3 and 10-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Noelle Schroeder added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kami Muehling had five points.

Lisle 54, Reed-Custer 37: At Lisle, Alyssa Wollenzein reached 1,000 career points with a 20-point, eight-rebound effort for the Comets (13-13, 6-7 Illinois Central Eight Conference).

Beecher 64, Illinois Lutheran 9: At home, the Bobcats (17-11, 13-3) clinched a share of second in the regular-season RVC standings after 12 different players scored. Gianna Bonomo (14 points) and Caitlin O’Neil (11) were in double figures.

Clifton Central 43, Grace Christian 12: At home, the Comets (19-10, 13-3) secured their tie of second in the RVC with Beecher, thanks in large part to Alexis Prisock’s game-high 10 points.

Kaitlyn Jorgensen led the Crusaders (10-13, 9-7) with six points, a rebound and three steals.

Momence 52, Donovan/St. Anne 33: At home, no individual stats were available for Momence (5-16, 5-11 RVC).

Alexis Hedges led the WildCards (3-22, 2-14) with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Kim Cox tallied seven points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Deven Walwer had six points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

Manteno 45, Coal City 32: At home, the Panthers (23-4, 11-1 ICE) recovered from their first conference loss of the season Monday. Maddie Gesky led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Emily Horath had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six steals. Lila Prindeville added eight points and four assists.

No stats were immediately available for the Coalers (10-18, 6-7).

Peotone 53, Herscher 46: No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils (14-14, 7-6 ICE), who turned a 26-26 halftime tie into a seven-point road win.

Pippa Dunhill scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half for the Tigers (7-19, 2-11). Leia Haubner also had 18 points and was one of two Tigers to eclipse 200 rebounds on the season Thursday, along with Abby Coutant.

Wilmington 52, Streator 42: At home, the Wildcats (18-9, 8-5 ICE) rallied from a 29-24 halftime deficit and then outscored the Bulldogs 18-2 in the fourth quarter.