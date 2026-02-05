Kankakee County deputies arrest three juveniles after firearms found in vehicle

These were the firearms confiscated by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department deputies located during a traffic stop Feb. 5, 2026, in Kankakee. (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

Three juvenile males were arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday after three firearms were located in a car during a traffic stop.

The three males, ages 15, 16, and 17, were transported to the River Valley Detention Center in Joliet, where they are being held pending their initial court appearance, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

Due to their ages, the identities of the juveniles are not being released.

Shortly after midnight, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Hickory Street and South Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee, the release said.

Each firearm had a loaded magazine and a round chambered, the release said.

An adult female and a juvenile female who were also occupants of the vehicle were released at the scene without charges.

“I commend our deputies for their vigilance and proactive enforcement efforts,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“Removing loaded firearms from our streets before they can be used in acts of violence is critical to protecting our community.

“Preventing these situations requires a collective effort, and increased awareness and involvement from parents and guardians is an essential part of keeping our neighborhoods safe.”