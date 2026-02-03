Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

Police looking for person of interest in Monday’s homicide

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police released an image of a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Courtney M. Drysdale Monday.

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police released an image of a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Courtney M. Drysdale Monday. (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

By Jeff Bonty

On Tuesday, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police released photos of a person of interest in the homicide of 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale.

Drysdale was found dead Monday in The Line Bar and Grill she owned. It is located on the Illinois/Indiana state line on Illinois Route 114.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, sheriff’s investigators are releasing the associated images in hopes that someone will recognize the person/vehicle of interest in the case,” sheriff’s police said in a press release.

Kankakee County CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that can help us positively identify the person/vehicle in these photos, sheriff’s police said. Callers can remain completely anonymous.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the rural Momence business shortly before noon Monday.

CrimeCrime and CourtsNewsLocal CrimeLocal NewsMomenceKankakee CountyKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesBreaking
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.