Police looking for person of interest in Monday’s homicide

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police released an image of a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Courtney M. Drysdale Monday. (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

On Tuesday, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police released photos of a person of interest in the homicide of 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale.

Drysdale was found dead Monday in The Line Bar and Grill she owned. It is located on the Illinois/Indiana state line on Illinois Route 114.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, sheriff’s investigators are releasing the associated images in hopes that someone will recognize the person/vehicle of interest in the case,” sheriff’s police said in a press release.

Kankakee County CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that can help us positively identify the person/vehicle in these photos, sheriff’s police said. Callers can remain completely anonymous.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the rural Momence business shortly before noon Monday.