Authorities arrest Kankakee County homicide suspect in Indiana

The alleged suspect in the death of 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale was arrested Tuesday in Indiana.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s police, 47-year-old Julius E. Burkes Jr. was apprehended in the 6400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, in Hammond, Indiana, as he was exiting his residence.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday by a Kankakee County judge, officials said.

Burkes is awaiting extradition from Indiana, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The arrest came about 26 hours after Drysdale, the owner of The Line bar and grill, was found shot to death execution-style inside the establishment. She has owned the bar since 2022.

During a press conference earlier Tuesday, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey called Drysdale’s death “a devastating and horrific event.”

“I want to praise not only the extraordinary efforts of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Hammond Police Department on this quick and peaceful apprehension, but I want to commend the community-at-large for coming together and providing quantities of tips and information that ultimately led to this swift arrest,” Downey said in the release.

“We hope that in some way the apprehension of this monster will bring some sort of peace to Courtney’s family, friends and community. Please continue to keep them in your prayers.”

Shortly before noon on Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to The Line.

Drysdale was found unresponsive on the floor. She was shot twice, officials said.

Drysdale’s death was the first homicide in Kankakee County in 2026.