A Taylor-Made Life: Watching my peers grow

One of my favorite things about growing up is watching my peers grow up alongside me. Watching people I’ve known for over a decade or two blossom into mature, society-contributing adults is a fascinating experience.

With this concept running through my mind as of late, I’ve been thinking about the wildest memory I have of a peer versus who they’ve grown into. To be clear, one experience doesn’t define a person, but it is a funny lens to look through in this situation.

Allow me to share some of these examples with you. I’ll be using no names or defining characteristics.

A friend who once hid in a bush from the cops is now an incredible father.

A friend who started a one-person dance party on a crowded beach in Jamaica is now an amazing mother who teaches America’s youth.

A friend who once ate a breadstick off the table of customers who had just left a restaurant is now a veterinarian.

A friend who once confused a small tree for a person just got promoted to a senior position with her company.

A friend who would do basically anything on a $1 dare is now getting his Master in Business Administration.

A friend who rolled off a bed and into a wall, knocking down a bunch of decor, is now a proud homeowner.

I could go on for longer, but you get the gist. As we’ve all grown, we’ve continued to make mistakes. But we’ve garnered more awareness, and our invincibility shields have lowered (Also, our brains have finished forming.).

All joking aside, one of the absolute pleasures of my life is being able to know certain people for so long that I’ve had the privilege to watch them grow up. I could not be more proud of the people they’ve become and the lessons they’ve taught me along the way (including what not to do).

I don’t think you ever stop growing up, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this batch of pals.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be reached at taylorleddin@gmail.com.