St. Anne boys hoops tops Grant Park, Coal City wrestling blanks Reed-Custer: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

St. Anne 85, Grant Park 32: At Grant Park, the Cardinals (16-5, 8-0 River Valley Conference) made it eight straight wins. Eleven different Cardinals scored, led by 17 points from Brandon Schoth and 16 apiece from Jackson Hawkins and Trevor Van Pelt.

Max Paez’s 11 points led the Dragons (1-17, 1-8), who also got eight points from Ian Hamann.

Boys wrestling

Coal City 77, Reed-Custer 0: The Coalers (37-0) blanked their Illinois Central Eight rivals at home. Jake Munsterman (106 pounds), Owen Petersen (126), Cooper Morris (132), Max Christensen (144), Brody Widlowski (150), Brock Finch (175) and Cade Poyner scored pins. Luke Munsterman (138), Mason Garner (165) and Payton Vigna (285) won via tech fall and Gavin Roudis (113) and Evan Greggain (190) each won decisions.

Kankakee 64, Dwight 8: At Dwight, the Kays (11-8) ended the regular season with their sixth straight dual win.

Girls basketball

Bishop McNamara 53, Wheaton Academy 20: At Wheaton, the Fightin’ Irish (8-12, 2-2 Chicagoland Christian Conference) saw three players reach double figure scoring. Trinitee Thompson had 16 points, six rebounds and a block. Hailey Jackson had 12 points and six steals. Jaide Burse had 10 points, seven boards and two assists.

Clifton Central 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: At home, the Comets (14-8, 9-2 RVC) got 13 points from Alexis Prisock, 12 from Lia Prairie and nine from Ella Ponton.

Lilyan Eddy had seven points for the Panthers (5-19, 5-9), who got six from Maddie Simms and five from Madison Wright.

Andrew 68, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers (2-17, 0-10 SouthWest Suburban Conference) from their road loss.

Beecher 57, Donovan/St. Anne 13: At home, the Bobcats (13-9, 9-3 RVC) saw 10 players score. Molly Vladika and Madison Smith led a balanced attack with eight points each, while Allie Johnson, Aubrey Tiltges and Caitlin O’Neil had seven points apiece.

Lillian Courville and Deven Walwer had four points apiece for the WildCards (2-18, 1-11).

Manteno 33, Peotone 24: At home, the Panthers (21-3, 9-0 ICE) got another double-double from Maddie Gesky (14 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, six blocks). Emily Horath had eight points, 12 boards, four assists and three steals.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils (11-11, 5-4).

Reed-Custer 48, Herscher 41: At home, the Comets (10-11, 3-6 ICE) snapped a three-game skid behind 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Alyssa Wollenzein. Harlie Liebermann had eight points and two boards, while Kamryn Wilkey added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Pippa Dunhill led the Tigers (7-15, 2-7) with 13 points, followed by nine from Abby Coutant, who also had 12 rebounds, and eight from Audrey Hoffman.