Watseka/Milford, Cissna Park, Iroquois West girls all pick up wins: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 60, Southland College Prep 32: The Warriors (16-2) extended their winning streak to six games with Thursday’s home win. Christa Holohan had 16 points and six rebounds, Kami Muehling had 11 points and six assists and Noelle Schroeder had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cissna Park 55, Hoopeston 12: Thursday’s road win was the third time this season, and second time in as many games, the Timberwolves (15-2, 6-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) held an opponent under 15 points. Addison Lucht scored 18 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and five steals. Ava Henrichs had nine points and eight rebounds and Josie Neukomm had nine points and six boards.

Iroquois West 44, Armstrong 39: Amelia Scharp and Phylicity Leonard scored 12 points apiece to lead the Raiders (12-8, 5-1 VVC) to a road conference win. Kenleigh Hendershot added 10 points in the win, the Raiders’ eighth in the last nine games.

Grace Christian 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 35: Just two days after playing an overtime thriller, these River Valley Conference opponents played another close one. The Crusaders (7-9, 6-4 RVC), who won the overtime contest Tuesday, picked up a dramatic last-second win in Thursday’s rematch. Zoey Baldridge had 20 points for Grace and Kaitlyn Jorgensen added 10.

The Panthers (4-17, 4-7) were led by Maddie Simms with 17 points and by Kaylee Tousignant with seven.

Grant Park 46, Momence 23: Taylor Panozzo went off for 20 points and 23 rebounds Thursday to lead the Dragons (8-7, 6-4 RVC) to a road win. Claire Sluis filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, seven steals and five assists while Abi Roberts had nine points and seven rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for Momence (4-10, 4-7).

Clifton Central 67, Donovan/St. Anne 13: The Comets (12-8, 6-2 RVC) ran away with a home conference win over the WildCards (2-16, 1-9). No individual stats were available for either team.

Wilmington 44, Reed-Custer 37: The Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 Illinois Central Eight Conference) bounced back from consecutive losses to pick up a conference win at home. No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Reed-Custer (9-10, 2-6) was led by Alyssa Wollenzien with 14 points, five rebounds and six steals. Kamryn Wilkey had 10 points and five rebounds while Morgan Toler had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Peotone 55, Streator 39: The Blue Devils (10-10, 5-3 ICE) picked up their fourth win in the last five games. No individual stats were immediately available.

Bloom 70, Kankakee 23: Ava Johnson had 12 points and five rebounds and Malea Harrison had nine points and four rebounds for the Kays (17-5, 6-2 Southland Athletic Conference) in Thursday’s home conference loss to first-place Bloom.

Crete-Monee 51, Bishop McNamara 49: No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish (6-12) from Thursday’s road loss, their third in a row.

Lockport 65, Bradley-Bourbonnais 29: The Boilermakers (2-16, 0-9) took a home conference loss to the Porters. No individuals stats were immediately available.

Tri-Point 39, Beecher 33: The Bobcats (11-9, 8-3 RVC) fell on the road to the conference-leading Chargers. No individual stats were immediately available.

Lisle 41, Coal City 35: The Coalers (6-14, 3-5 ICE) took their fifth straight loss Thursday, four of which have come by single digits. No individual stats were immediately available.

Boys wrestling

Coal City dominates conference duals: The Coalers stayed positively dominant this season with a pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference dual wins, beating Herscher 75-3 and Wilmington 70-3 to improve to 36-0 on the season.

Jake Munsterman, Gavin Roudis, Jason Piatak, Cooper Morris, Luke Munsterman, Brody Widlowski, Aidan Kenney, Noah Houston, Brock Finch, Evan Greggain and Cade Poyner all went 2-0 for the Coalers.

No results were available for Herscher or Wilmington.