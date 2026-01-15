BBCHS honored for advanced placement achievements

A student maneuvers through desks to turn in a test in March in Mrs. Laurie Januski’s class at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. BBCHS recently was named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll by the College Board. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll and has improved its status this year from Bronze to Silver.

The recognitions are given annually by the College Board, a nonprofit that prepares students for college success through programs like the SAT and AP exams.

The four designations are Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with Platinum being the highest distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening participation.

Schools can earn this recognition based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing a postsecondary culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

BBCHS had 61% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 31% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam and 8% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams.

Over the past five years, the school’s total AP student enrollment has nearly tripled, increasing from 211 students in 2021 to 626 students in 2025, while the number of AP exams taken has risen from 318 to 1,016 during the same period.

The number of students earning scores of 3 or higher on AP exams, which may grant college credit, also reached a 5-year high in 2025 at 57%.

“I’m very proud of our teachers, students, and admin team,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said in a news release. “We keep raising our expectations, and our students are ready for the challenge.”

The BBCH AP Program includes 22 classes, with AP Pre-Calculus being a new addition last year.

In the first year of offering the course, 80% of students were able to earn college credit in mathematics, noted AP Pre-Calculus teacher Matt McLain.

“The addition of AP Pre-Calculus to our curriculum has not only allowed students who don’t normally take AP math classes to experience college-level mathematics, it has also opened the door to other opportunities at the college level,” McLain said in the release.

For the 2026-27 school year, there will be two additional offerings: AP Seminar and AP Computer Science Principles.

“I am immensely proud of our students for committing to advanced coursework and embracing the challenges that come with it,” Principal Evan Tingley said in the release. “Their perseverance will serve them well beyond the classroom.”