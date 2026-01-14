Kankakee County sees many road closures after morning snow squall

Roads around Kankakee County closed due to car accidents Wednesday morning, including Interstate 57, U.S. Route 45, and Illinois Route 17.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office reported at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, multiple accidents on I-57 at mile markers 302 and 303, and at mile marker 312 led to the interstate being closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The Grant Park Police Department also reported a crash involving three semi-trailers near the Indiana state line on Route 17, and all traffic will be diverted near the Love’s Truck Stop. Residents are asked to avoid the area, and police said the road will be closed for “a very long time.”

If that weren’t enough, the intersection of Route 45 and Wilmington-Peotone Road is closed due to a rolled-over semi, according to the Manhattan Fire Protection District. Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays.

Illinois State Police also reported another accident, this one at mile marker 308, which has Interstate 57 closed in both directions.

Drivers are asked to drive cautiously and take alternate routes. In times like these, it may be best to not drive at all, if that’s possible.