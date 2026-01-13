Grant Park girls basketball gets defensive, Momence tops G-SW by a point: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Grant Park 63, Illinois Lutheran 2: At Crete, the Dragons (7-7, 5-4 River Valley Conference) had the defensive effort of a lifetime and saw four players score in double figures to snap a three-game losing streak.

Claire Sluis had a game-high 14 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Abi Roberts had 12 points and six rebounds. Taylor Panozzo had 11 points and rebounds apiece as well as five steals and three blocks. Emily Vogt had 10 points and seven boards.

Momence 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 43: At home, Momence (4-9, 4-6 RVC) scored back-to-back wins for the first time this season by the slimmest of margins. Freshman Jaesyn Walk drilled seven 3-pointers and had 23 points. A’Miracle Johnson hit a trio of triples and tallied 13 points.

Lilyan Eddy (11 points) and Maddie Simms (10 points) were in double figures for the Panthers (3-15, 3-5).

Kankakee 56, Thornton 22: At Harvey, the Kays improved to 17-4 and 6-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. No individual stats were immediately available.

Cissna Park 54, Salt Fork 25: At Catlin, the Timberwolves (12-2, 4-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) stayed perfect in the VVC. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm each had 18 points. Lucht added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Neukomm had eight boards and three dimes.

Watseka/Milford 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33: At Georgetown, the Warriors (14-2, 4-0 VVC) got a 13-point, 10-rebound effort from Christa Holohan. Thayren Rigsby had 12 points and five rebounds. Noelle Schroeder had eight points.

Iroquois West 61, Westville 25: At home, Phlycity Leonard exploded for 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Raiders (11-8, 4-1 VVC). Amelia Scharp had 15 points and Kenleigh Hendershot added eight points.

Herscher 45, Streator 40: At home, the Tigers (7-12, 2-5 Illinois Central Eight Conference) snapped a five-game skid behind 15 points from Leia Haubner and 10 points from Audrey Hoffman, six of which came from fourth-quarter free throws. Pippa Dunhill had seven points.

Timothy Christian 38, Bishop McNamara 37: No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish, who fell to 6-10 and 0-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference with the road loss.

Beecher 57, Grace Christian 34: No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats (10-8, 8-2 RVC), who scored the road win.

Zoey Baldridge had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals for Grace Christian (5-9, 4-4).

Tri-Point 62, Donovan/St. Anne 2: No individual stats were available for Donovan/St. Anne (2-14, 1-7 RVC).

Boys basketball

Woodland 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 47: At home, the Panthers (9-8) took a 39-38 lead to the fourth quarter but came up a bucket short. Stanley Buchanan had 12 points and four rebounds. Leondre Kemp had nine points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Cooper Biros added eight points and seven rebounds.