Iroquois Federal Foundation awards $3.3M to nonprofits across four counties

The Iroquois Federal Foundation has distributed more than $3.3 million to nonprofits since its launch in July 2011.

The foundation supports organizations in Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee, and Vermilion counties in Illinois, as well as the Osage Beach, Missouri area.

Funding priorities:

• Affordable housing

• Education

• Health and human services

• Youth programs

• General community improvement

Grant applicants must hold 501(c)3 nonprofit status and align with one of these areas.

To apply: Visit www.iroquoisfed.com and select “About” then “IF Foundation” for applications and guidelines.

For questions, contact Ashtyn Barrett at 815-432-2476 or 201 E Cherry St, Watseka, IL 60970.