Coal City wins Princeton Invitational: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Coal City's Brody Widlowski wrestles Vandalia's Dillon Hinton during the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational boys tournament on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Boys wrestling

Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament: Coal City scored 272 team points to claim first place at the 62nd annual PIT on Saturday, where the Coalers had 14 wrestlers earn placement spots as top eight finishers in their weight class.

“The Coalers were dominating,” Cade Poyner, who won the title at 215 pounds, said. “We were really rolling through, doing what we do and dominating.”

Poyner and 150-pounder Brody Widlowski each won their weight classes. Owen Petersen (126), Luke Munsterman (138) and Aidan Kenney (157) all scored runner-up finishes.

Jake Munsterman (fourth) and Ryder Gill (seventh) each placed at 106 and Mason Garner (fourth) and Noah Huston (sixth) gave them two placers at 165, while the 190-pound class also saw two Coalers place, Brody D’Orazio (fourth) and Evan Greggain (eighth). Cooper Morris took sixth at 132, Max Christensen was fifth at 144 and Brock Finch was seventh at 175.

Poyner’s win came against a familiar face in Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Dominic Alaimo, a longtime foe of Poyner’s. The Coal City senior held a 5-1 lead when he secured his win with a pin 1:38 into the second period.

Coal City's Cade Poyner wrestles Reed Custer's Dominic Alaimo during the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational boys tournament on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

“I thought I did what I was supposed to do. I never got out of position,” Poyner said. “ ... I know he’s a big thrower. I’m also a big thrower. So I was working on my hips and keeping my hips in good position, so that I would end up on top if he tried to throw me, which happened.”

Alaimo was the leading grappler for a Reed-Custer team that finished eighth with 124.5 points. The Comets also got podium finishes from Colton Drinkwine (third, 113), Cole Harris (third, 120), Kaeden Wood (fourth, 126) and Aiden Shultz (seventh, 190).

Clifton Central (83.5) finished 16th in the 34-team field. Brody O’Connor’s fifth-place finish at 190 was the leading finish for a Comets squad that also got podium days from Evan Cox (seventh, 144), Giona Panozzo (seventh, 150) and Josh McCurry (sixth, 285).

Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne was third at 190. The Wildcats (45.5) finished 20th, while Manteno (34) finished 26th.

Prairie Central Hawk Classic: Bishop McNamara had a strong showing in Fairbury, where the Fightin’ Irish (198 points) finished second to Sandwich in the 21-team field. Herscher was seventh with 117 points and Peotone was 11th with 80 points.

Individual results were not immediately available.

Boys basketball

Wilmington 55, Grant Park 21: At home, the Wildcats (10-4) got 10 points from Hunter Kaitschuck, nine from Travis Van Duyne and seven from Brodie Strong.

Rigo Venegas’ nine points paced Grant Park (1-12).

Lisle 57, Beecher 54: No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher, which fell to 3-13 in a road heartbreaker.

Dwight 70, Reed-Custer 59: At home, the Comets (7-10) were led by Matt Kuban’s 25 points and five rebounds. Jesse Tresouthick added 12 points and five boards.

Watseka 49, Donovan 42: At home, Watseka moved to 4-10 as visiting Donovan fell to 6-9. No stats were immediately available for either team.

Girls basketball

IC Catholic 65, Bishop McNamara 45: No individual stats were available for the host Fightin’ Irish (6-10).

Dwight 64, Herscher 48: At home, the Tigers fell to 6-12 despite a pair of double-double efforts. Leia Haubner had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, while Abby Coutant also notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Audrey Hoffman had 11 points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60, Iroquois West 41: On the road, Amelia Scharp went for 22 points as the Raiders slid to 10-8.