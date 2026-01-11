Bradley police arrest person following investigation into Christmas Eve incident

A Kankakee man was arrested by Bradley police for allegedly battering a woman on Christmas Eve at a Bradley business in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street.

According to Kankakee County Circuit Court records, 72-year-old Nicholas F. Monacelli was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with battery (Class A misdemeanor). His court date is Feb. 3.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Bradley police said at approximately midnight Christmas Eve they responded to a possible battery at a business in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim. She said there was a verbal altercation inside where a man used a racial slur.

The victim said she advised the bartender, who, in turn, notified who the victim believed to be the owner, police said.

The victim said the owner advised the victim and the two friends she was with that they had to leave.

The victim said multiple men forcibly removed her from the business and physically assaulted her, according to the report.

The victim declined medical treatment but told police she would seek treatment at a local hospital, police said.

Officers documented the case and requested video evidence from the business. The case was forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Detectives obtained and reviewed the businesses’ security video as well as cell phone video submitted by a witness, police said.

The victim was battered by one male subject later identified as Monacelli, who detectives interviewed. Monacelli said the altercation occurred because of the foul language being used by the victim, and she was advised to stop.

Once the victim was told to leave, Monacelli admittedly put his hands on the victim and pushed her out of the business, police said.

According to police, Monacelli said the altercation continued on the sidewalk and street. Monacelli said he continued to place hands on the victim, and the victim struck Monacelli once in the face prior to being separated.

At the conclusion of the late December interview, Monacelli was placed under arrest and transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center and booked, police said.