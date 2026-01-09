Lauryn Hamrick reaches 1,000 career points as Cissna Park wins 9th straight: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Cissna Park 54, Armstrong 23: Senior Lauryn Hamrick became the 12th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points, scoring 16 points for the Timberwolves (12-1, 4-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) in their home conference win Thursday. It was the team’s ninth win in a row. Addison Lucht added 21 points and five steals for Cissna Park while Sophie Duis scored six points.

Iroquois West 50, Bismarck-Henning 38: A 22-point, seven-rebound performance for Amelia Scharp helped the Raiders (10-7, 3-1 VVC) to a conference win at home. Phylicity Leonard added 14 points and Kenleigh Hendershot had seven.

Manteno 56, Coal City 39: Maddie Gesky posted 23 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Panthers (16-2, 6-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) to a road win. Emily Horath had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals while Sophie Peterson had 11 points and three assists.

Sydney Larson led the Coalers (4-12, 2-3) with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Lilly Gerrish added 11 points.

Peotone 28, Herscher 25: The Blue Devils (9-9, 4-2 ICE) picked up their seventh win in their last 10 games to improve to .500 on the season. Peyton Bisping had 10 points while Payton Pape had seven points and five rebounds.

For the Tigers (6-11, 1-5), Leia Haubner led the way with 14 points.

Lisle 47, Reed-Custer 45: The Comets (8-8, 1-5 ICE) came up just short at home Thursday, led by Alyssa Wollenzien with 14 points and nine rebounds. Morgan Toler had eight points and 15 rebounds, Harlie Liebermann had eight points and eight rebounds and Brooklyn Gonzalez had eight points and four rebounds.

Beecher 57, Clifton Central 38: Led by 19 points from Grace Wuest, 16 from Dianna Bonomo and 11 from Aubrey Tiltges, the Bobcats (9-8, 6-2 River Valley Conference) picked up a big conference win at home over the Comets (11-7, 6-2).

Clifton Central got eight points apiece from Alexis Prisock and Lia Prairie and seven from Eriannah Martinez.

Grace Christian 40, Grant Park 29: The Crusaders (5-8, 4-3 RVC) bounced back from consecutive conference losses with a road win Thursday. No individual stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

The Dragons (6-6, 4-4) were led by Claire Sluis with 11 points and four steals while Abi Roberts had eight points and six rebounds.

Momence 60, Illinois Lutheran 13: No individual stats were immediately available for Momence (3-9, 3-6 RVC) from its road conference win Thursday.

Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 21: The Panthers (3-14, 3-4 RVC) fell at home to the RVC-leading Chargers. Maddie Simms, Ellie Marquez and Madison Wright had five points apiece.