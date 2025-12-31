Update: Kankakee police make arrest in Dec. 21 homicide

This story has been updated.

An arrest was made in the Dec. 21 homicide of Travis L. Hayes on Kankakee’s east side.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said Wednesday 47-year-old Joseph M. Harris, of Kankakee, was taken into custody.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online records, Harris is being held on the charge of first-degree murder. He was booked Tuesday into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

After the Dec. 21 shooting, Harris reported that the 35-year-old Hayes, of Kankakee, and an accomplice attempted to forcibly enter his residence in the 1200 block of East Oak Street and that Hayes was armed with a shotgun, Kankakee police said in a release Wednesday.

As the investigation continued, detectives interviewed the alleged accomplice and recovered video evidence that contradicted Harris’ original account of events, the release said.

On Tuesday, investigators conducted a second interview with Harris, the release said.

During that interview, Harris stated he shot Hayes and that he was in possession of the shotgun at the time of the incident and that the firearm was not taken from Hayes as he previously claimed in his Dec. 21 interview, the release said.

This is the fifth homicide in the city of Kankakee this year.