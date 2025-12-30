Joyce: A year of service, progress and partnership

As we close out 2025, I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone across the 40th District who continues to show what community looks like — through generosity, resilience, hard work, and the belief that when one neighbor succeeds, we all succeed. This year reminded us once again that the strongest communities are built through partnership, compassion, and the willingness to show up for one another.

Throughout the year, we strengthened opportunities for students and families — from expanding workforce development programs to supporting the vital work of our community colleges. I was honored to join the Illinois Community College Trustees Association at Prairie State College, reaffirming my commitment to helping every student succeed with affordable pathways to rewarding careers.

The holiday season is always a powerful reminder of how neighbors care for neighbors. I joined volunteers in Kankakee for McDonald’s annual turkey distribution, where hundreds of families received a warm meal to take home. We also partnered with Meridian to secure turkeys and hams delivered by dedicated volunteers in University Park — another proud example of our district working together.

This holiday season, I was proud to support the Christmas Tree of Honor, a meaningful community tradition that once again brought neighbors together to honor local veterans in need. Displayed at Northfield Square Mall, the Tree of Honor connected residents with veterans through holiday wish dog tags as a simple but powerful way to show gratitude and care. Thanks to the generosity of our community and the leadership of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, this year’s effort ensured veterans felt remembered, valued, and supported during the holidays. This month, we also launched our Holiday Card Drive, spreading joy to older adults who may be feeling isolated or alone during this time of year. Writing a card takes only a moment — but the impact can mean everything. Thank you to everyone who took time to make our seniors’ holiday a little brighter. We are also celebrating major strides in modernizing state services. Illinois’ new digital driver’s license and state ID program — now available in Apple Wallet — marks a leap forward in convenience and security. Android support is coming soon, and this is just the beginning of modernizing state interactions for residents. Community giving doesn’t stop with food and holiday wishes. Our “Fill the Bus” Toy Drive — originally rescheduled due to winter weather — offered another great way to help brighten the holidays for local children, and I am grateful for everyone who donated to help

kids in our community. Even when the snow hits, our commitment to service doesn’t slow down.

This year, we made substantial progress securing infrastructure investments, supporting law enforcement and emergency responders, and delivering new resources for veterans and farmers. Through Rebuild Illinois, road resurfacing, transit upgrades, and public safety improvements are already making a difference — supporting both local jobs and stronger communities. And legislative measures passed this year will continue to protect farmland, improve mental health care for veterans, expand job training, and lower prescription drug costs.

Looking ahead, my focus remains clear: protecting essential services like SNAP and LIHEAP, increasing access to affordable health care, investing in education and infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and ensuring every person in our district has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we will continue turning that vision into reality.

From my family to yours: thank you for your trust, your partnership, and all you do to make our communities stronger. I wish you and your loved ones a joyful, safe, and healthy holiday season. I look forward to working alongside you in the new year.

As always, my office is here to help. Call us at 708-756-0882, visit www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com, or follow updates on Facebook at facebook.com/senPatrickjoyce40.

Sen. Patrick Joyce D-Essex, 40th State Senate District