Bradley home gutted by fire

A Sunday night fire severely damaged a single-family home in the 100 block of South Center Avenue in Bradley.

The fire caused between $100,000 and $125,000 in damages to the structure and its contents, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said. Keener was the incident commander.

The fire started in the basement. The cause had yet to be determined, Keener said.

At about 6:36 p.m., firefighters from Bradley and four other departments were dispatched to the 1.5-story structure, according to Chicagoland FireGround Scanner on Facebook.

Firefighters tried multiple times to get to the blaze from inside, but had to exit the home, Keener said.

There was “heavy storage” in the home, which hampered firefighters’ attempts to battle the blaze from the interior, Keener said.

Gusty winds hampered firefighters as well, Keener said.

A box alarm was later issued bringing multiple departments to the fire.

Two people and a pet were outside the home when firefighters arrived. The occupants were assisted by the Salvation Army, Keener said.

No firefighters were injured.