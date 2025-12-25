This Holiday Season, Winners announced for the sixth annual Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest

The Ramirez family's holiday display earned first place in the traditional category and second place in the people's choice category at the Village of Bourbonnais sixth annual lighting contest. (Photo Provided By The Village of Bourbonnais)

The “Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest,” sponsored by ComEd and Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew, continues to illuminate the Village of Bourbonnais through December 25. The sixth annual event began on December 5 and encouraged residential festive lighting and decorations. Participants could enter for a chance to win in the Traditional and People’s Choice categories. An online map of 25 holiday homes is currently available for viewing at villageofbourbonnais.com.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Traditional Category

•1st Place: The Ramirez Family – 715 Tremont St. (Entry #4)

•2nd Place: The Gagnon Family – 1280 Plum Creek Dr. (Entry #21)

•3rd Place: The Lowry Family – 1200 Stratford Dr. W (Entry #20)

Merry Mention

•4th Place: The Memenga Family – 357 Windemere Way (Entry #18)

•5th Place: The May Family – 206 Meadows Rd. S (Entry #11)

People’s Choice Category

•1st Place: 570 Votes – The Bober Family – 6121 Park View Dr. (Entry #8)

•2nd Place: 515 Votes – The Ramirez Family – 715 Tremont St. (Entry #4)

•3rd Place: 485 Votes – The Meisberger Family - 6101 Park View Dr. (Entry #7)

Merry Mention

•4th Place: 179 Votes – The Lowry Family – 1200 Stratford Dr. W (Entry #20)

•5th Place: 157 Votes - The Richmond Family – 636 Cherokee Dr. (Entry #12)

“Congratulations to all 25 entries on their beautifully decorated homes,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast. “We appreciate residents helping brighten up Bourbonnais and spread holiday cheer throughout the village with this fun and festive annual activity.”

1st place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card; 2nd place winners received a $50 Visa gift card; and 3rd place winners received a $25 Visa gift card. Prizes were made possible by the event sponsors.

The traditional category was judged by an outside panel of guest judges, including residents Bill Guertin and Jenny Keast, and Visit Kankakee County’s Interim Executive Director, Angelina Gear.

The public voted on winners of the People’s Choice category via the village’s Facebook page from December 5 through December 14. A total of 3,112 votes were calculated for the People’s Choice category.