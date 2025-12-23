Riverside donates holiday gifts to over 50 local families through its Santa’s Sleigh project

Riverside Community Liaison Nancy Moore poses in 2024 with donations from Santa's Sleigh. This year, gifts were donated to over 50 local families. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

In its 19th year, the Santa’s Sleigh project at Riverside Healthcare provided holiday gifts for area families in need. What started with 12 families has now grown to 55 families.

“It’s a way we can give back to the community,” said Riverside Community Liaison Nancy Moore, who oversees this annual project. Moore noted that, in the last two decades, she’s never had to turn away a family in need.

Moore coordinates with local elementary schools that identify families with the most need. Riverside departments then sign up to shop for individual families, delivering wrapped gifts to Moore the week before Christmas. The Saturday before Christmas, families stop by the Kankakee campus to have their gifts given to them by Santa Claus.

“Santa’s Sleigh is a wonderful example of how our staff comes together to support the community beyond health care services,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said in a news release. “The dedication of our employees and the impact they make on the community year after year is truly inspiring.”