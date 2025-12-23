Cribs for Kids recognizes Riverside Healthcare with National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification

Riverside Healthcare has earned Gold Certification as a Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital, recognizing the organization’s commitment to evidence-based infant safe sleep practices and family education.

The Gold designation is the highest level of recognition through the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program and reflects Riverside’s consistent efforts to model safe sleep behaviors in the hospital setting while educating families on how to create safe sleep environments at home.

Cribs for Kids is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sleep-related infant deaths through education and advocacy. According to the organization, sleep-related causes remain the leading cause of infant mortality in the United States, resulting in approximately 3,400 infant deaths each year.

At Riverside Healthcare, safe sleep education is a standard part of newborn care. Care teams follow the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations by placing infants on their backs to sleep, maintaining clear sleep spaces, and ensuring that families understand the importance of safe sleep practices before discharge.

Safe Sleep Hospital Certification (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our care teams and their shared focus on protecting our most vulnerable patients,” said Heather Davis, director of women’s and children’s services at Riverside, in a news release. “Earning Gold Certification reinforces our commitment to providing remarkable care and supporting families with the knowledge and confidence they need to keep their babies safe.”

The certification program is rooted in research showing that hospital education and modeling play a critical role in saving lives, said Judy Bannon, RN, BSN, founder and CEO of Cribs for Kids. “With more than 500 certified hospitals nationwide, we are proud to recognize Riverside Medical Center as a Gold-level partner in this important work.”