Coal City Methodist to host chili supper and senior gathering

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a chili supper Saturday, Jan. 3.

The dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at 6805 E. McArdle Road.

The menu includes chili, cornbread, chili mac, or chili dogs, plus dessert and beverage. Cost is $15 per person, with proceeds supporting the church building fund.

The church will also begin monthly senior citizen gatherings starting Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event includes optional devotions, hymns, and prayer at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., and activities from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Seniors must RSVP by noon Jan. 6 by calling 815-634-8670. Transportation is available upon request.